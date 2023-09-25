The blood donation drive is part of Bristol Myer Squibb’s Global Patient Week

UAE – Dubai: In a significant stride towards raising awareness about the critical need for blood donation and extending support to patients in need, the Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dubai Science Park, and Bristol Myers Squibb, a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, joined hands to organize the third edition of ‘Help Save a Life’ – a blood donation drive - in Dubai Science Park.

The initiative, coinciding with Blood Cancer Awareness Month, is a resounding testament to the enduring significance of blood donation for both recipients and generous donors.

The third “Help Save A Life” campaign was organized as a part of BMS’s Global Patient Week, which aims to forge profound connections with patients, learn from their stories and give back to the community.

The company organizes a rich tapestry of meticulously orchestrated activities during the week. These include inviting patients to the company’s facilities worldwide to share their stories and meet the people who play a role in their fight against the disease. The occasion also marks a reminder to all BMS employees that the patient is at the center of their work.

70% of surveyed participants confirmed that they donated blood in the past, with nearly 25% affirming that they donate blood once a year, whereas more than half of the respondents confirmed that they donate blood when prompted for medical reasons or during organized blood drives in their community or workplace. Furthermore, the majority of the respondents recognized that donating blood is a humanitarian act aligned with the charitable values of the UAE and its efforts to sustain a healthy society.

Dr. May Yassin Rauf, Head and Medical Director at Dubai Blood Donation Center, stated: "Our mission is to foster a healthier and happier society, and we continue to explore various avenues through which we can contribute to the well-being of our community. Among the various initiatives we support, blood donation stands out for its life-saving impact on patients in need, given the diverse conditions that necessitate blood transfusions. Such collaborations underscore the importance of collective action in driving positive change and for a brighter future.”

Commenting about the success of the “Help Save A Life” blood donation drive, Oscar Delgado, General Manager at Bristol Myers Squibb, Middle East & Africa, said: "The resounding success of this endeavor highlights the value of our collective efforts and the commitment of BMS, the Dubai Blood Donation Center and Dubai Science Park to make a positive impact in the lives of countless individuals. Under the theme, 'Help Save A Life,' we aim to reiterate that donating blood is a testament to our shared human values. We are committed to standing together, as individuals and as a community, to uplift the lives of those in need.

“Our partnership with the Dubai Blood Donation Center and Dubai Science Park also reflects our resolute belief in the power of collaboration. By joining hands with these esteemed institutions, we affirm our dedication to advancing healthcare, advocating for patients, and driving positive change that extends far beyond the boundaries of this event,” Delgado continued.

The 'Help Save A Life' blood donation drive is a prominent highlight among BMS MEA's array of collaborative awareness campaigns for the year. In May, the company joined hands with the Thalassemia International Federation and several UAE entities, including the UAE Genetic Diseases Association (UAEGDA), Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research, and the Emirates Thalassemia Society, to mark the International Thalassemia Day and raise awareness about the condition and support the patient community and empower the society with the prevention tools, under the theme, ‘Be Aware. Share. Care.’

Additionally, the company partnered with several content creators across the region, including the first Emirati figure skater and content creator, Zahra Lari; movie and TV star and Honorary Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Amina Khalil; and the UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and content creator Muna Abu Sulayman, who shared important information about thalassemia with their followers.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a leading global biopharma company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas including oncology, hematology, immunology and cardiovascular. Our employees work every day to transform patients’ lives through science.

For more information, please visit: www.bms.com

Media contact:

Mohammed Al Naseri / Mohammed.alnaseri@bcw-global.com