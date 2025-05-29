Arab Finance: The state-owned pharmaceutical firm HoldiPharma signed a partnership agreement with US-based Dawah Pharma to establish a joint venture for the manufacturing and export of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements to international markets, including North America and Europe, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who emphasized that the deal reflects international confidence in Egyptian industry and fulfills presidential directives to bolster national strategic sectors, particularly pharmaceuticals.

Under the agreement, the newly formed joint venture, 60% owned by Dawah Pharma and 40% by the Egyptian side, will begin with the export of six nutritional supplement products already approved for the US market.

Future plans include manufacturing and exporting a wide range of pharmaceutical products, such as ampoules, sterile injections, ophthalmic preparations, and over-the-counter medications.

The venture will utilize advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, including syrups, tablets, prefilled syringes, and transdermal patches.

The company will also operate under the regulatory frameworks of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), ensuring compliance and boosting the global competitiveness of Egyptian pharmaceutical products.

