Since entering the MENA region in April 2025 with the launch of its regional headquarters in Dubai, the AI-powered investment intelligence platform has unveiled a cutting-edge solution that provides personalized alerts and contextual insights across asset classes, empowering trading platforms and wealth advisors to boost user engagement and help investors make timely, informed decisions in volatile markets.

UAE, Dubai – BridgeWise, the leading global AI investment intelligence platform, today announced the launch of SignalWise, a next-generation personalized alerts and insights system designed for digital trading platforms and financial advisors. SignalWise enables platforms and investment professionals to deliver timely, transparent, and highly relevant market intelligence that engages clients, activates trading, and supports confident decision-making.

Unlike conventional alert systems, SignalWise combines real-time event detection with first-of-its-kind AI-powered predictive analysis and deep personalization, correlating events and asset types with the right audience segments, based on their portfolios and behavior.

SignalWise provides context and perspective, sharing historical analyses and insights in multiple languages for any given security, from stocks to ETFs and mutual funds, forex pairs, crypto indices, and commodities.

“In today’s climate of geopolitical uncertainty, guesswork has no place in investing. Confident investment decisions require clear data-driven intelligence that builds trust,” said Ayush Khatri, Regional Head for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) at BridgeWise. “SignalWise delivers an AI-empowered investment experience that transforms real-time market data into intelligent, contextual alerts, equipping investors to navigate volatility with precision and act decisively across multiple asset classes.”

BridgeWise has deepened its presence in the MENA region with its regional HQ established in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), supported by a strategic investment from Emirates NBD. Trusted by leading institutions worldwide and in the UAE, BridgeWise is bringing its proven technology – including SignalWise, alongside AI-powered investment chat and analytics — to one of the region’s most sophisticated financial hubs.

Promoting Timely, Confident Decision-Making

For the first time with SignalWise, trading platforms and advisors can fully control the trading cycle and activate investors with personalized, interest and behavioral-based alerts. SignalWise introduces a multi-tiered architecture that separates it from traditional alerting tools:

Live event detection: Identifies and broadcasts major market movements—such as price breakouts, range shifts, or volatility spikes—in near real time.

Identifies and broadcasts major market movements—such as price breakouts, range shifts, or volatility spikes—in near real time. Contextual insight layer: Adds reasoning, as well as historical and statistical analysis, to help investors act swiftly on market opportunities.

Adds reasoning, as well as historical and statistical analysis, to help investors act swiftly on market opportunities. Deep personalization: Segments notifications and insights for relevant investors based on their interests, activity level, and behavior, optimizing for maximum impact.

This intelligent stack enables trading platforms to communicate with users more meaningfully and empowers advisors to speak with confidence about market activity, even in moments not covered by traditional research desks.

A Strategic Solution for Platforms and Advisors

For trading platforms, SignalWise drives growth by increasing trading volumes, improving retention, and reactivating dormant users with intelligent, event-based triggers. Alerts are fully customizable and can be delivered via push notifications, email, SMS, or in-platform integrations.

For financial advisors, SignalWise fills a critical gap between long-term strategy and day-to-day market developments. It provides scalable, compliant, and ready-to-share talking points that position advisors as proactive partners in their clients’ investment journey, allowing for a superior customer experience.

SignalWise has already shown strong traction in early-stage implementations, validating that it is not just a notification tool, but a conversion and retention engine across multiple user segments:

As high as ~15% average click-through rate on market alerts

$3 in revenue per notification, driven by increased user activity

Noticeable increases in client deposits, directly attributed to alerts

BridgeWise plans to extend SignalWise coverage and utility in the coming months, including its integration with Bridget, the world's first AI-powered investment chat that provides regulatory-compliant investment recommendations.

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is a global leader in AI-driven investment intelligence, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Through advanced multilingual tools, equity and fund analysis, and transparent AI, BridgeWise empowers over 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users across more than 15 languages. With offices in Singapore, London, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, the US, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions, including Japan Exchange Group, SIX Swiss Exchange, B3, eToro, TASE, Rakuten, KBank, and Interactive Brokers.

More about BridgeWise and SignalWise can be found here.

Media contact:

Jensen Matthews PR

Loredana Matei

contact@jensenmatthews.com