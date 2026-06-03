Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Brazen MENA, the award-winning communications consultancy with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, has announced four new client wins across fashion, lifestyle, retail and hospitality, spanning both B2C and B2B. The appointments signal continued growth momentum for the agency, with additional mandates currently underway.

The agency is now leading communications for OnTheList, the members-only luxury flash sales platform that has brought more than 50 flash sales to the UAE since 2024 and is now expanding into Saudi Arabia. Brazen MENA has already made an impact on its first brief, driving visibility for the platform’s partnership with Le Creuset and delivering the brand’s celebrated Factory to Table sale to Dubai for the first time, with a VIP launch event for media and influencers.

Deepening its relationship with Al Tayer Insignia LLC, the agency has added two further brands to its portfolio. Mamas & Papas, the iconic British brand with more than 40 years of heritage, appointed Brazen MENA to lead the launch of its new Dubai Mall store, through a targeted media and influencer campaign that built awareness and drove footfall ahead of and beyond opening day. And USA brand Vuori, founded in 2015 and built around the active California lifestyle - has appointed Brazen MENA to launch the very first store in the UAE and GCC. Brazen MENA will lead the launch of its regional PR strategy, doing what it does best - introducing the brand to lifestyle and fashion audiences across the GCC.

On the B2B side, the agency has been retained by Trilight, a hospitality asset management company focused on protecting owner interests and maximising long-term asset value across hotels, resorts, branded residences and mixed-use developments. Part of the global Al-Bahar Group, Trilight brings decades of experience across hospitality investment, operations and development. Brazen MENA’s remit covers strategic press office activity, executive profiling and bilingual communications across English and Arabic media.

“We are trusted by the brands who lead, and these four are no exception, from a British household name with decades of heritage to one of the fastest-growing activewear brands in the world. We take their reputations as seriously as they do, and that is the partnership we are proud to build. There is a great deal more to come,” said Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner, Brazen MENA.

Brazen MENA expects to announce further client news in the coming weeks.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Jacobson, Brazen MENA

E. louise@brazenmena.com

W. brazenmena.com

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