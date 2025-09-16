The session included four presentations on the latest market updates, the importance of global benchmarks, ESG ratings, as well as the various MSCI indices

Kuwait City – Boursa Kuwait hosted an informative and in-depth corporate research session for listed companies and market participants, which examined the evolving global investment landscape and its implications for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. Organized in collaboration with MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the investment community, the event shed light on the forces shaping capital markets and the pivotal role of global benchmarks in driving capital flows to the region.

The session featured four presentations led by MSCI, offering valuable insights into emerging market trends, the significance of global benchmarks in broadening investor access, and the opportunities that index inclusion creates for issuers and investors alike. The session also shed light on how companies can utilize sustainability to enhance their performance and gain access to global capital.

“Boursa Kuwait continues to push the envelope for the Kuwaiti capital market, ensuring that its participants remain informed of the latest macro and microeconomic trends shaping the global investment landscape and affecting the region’s capital markets, strengthening their ability to keep pace with the rapid evolution of financial markets. The exchange is committed to providing a comprehensive investment environment built on transparency and governance, empowering investors to make well-informed decisions as part of our efforts to support Kuwait’s economic development journey and reinforce its position as a regional financial hub capable of attracting capital from around the world,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Executive Director of Markets, Noura Al-Abdulkareem.

In 2019, MSCI announced the reclassification of the Kuwaiti capital market from Frontier to Emerging Market status, paving the way for the inclusion of seven listed companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index on November 30, 2020. This resulted in traded values exceeding KD 961.6 million, one of the highest single-day totals in the history of the Kuwaiti capital market.

“Engaging with world-renowned index providers enhances the appeal of Kuwaiti companies to prominent institutional investors on the international investment map, enabling them to benefit from global expertise in developing innovative investment products, improving standards of governance and transparency and elevating disclosure levels to meet the increasing demands of international investors. Such engagement also creates opportunities for listed companies to broaden their investor base and attract long-term capital that supports market stability and contributes to the diversification of the national economy. I would like to extend my gratitude to MSCI for the valuable insights and corporate research shared, and look forward to further collaboration in the future,” she added.

The session began with Mr. Dimitris Melas, Managing Director of MSCI Research, delivering the latest market updates, which allowed participants to gain insights into the latest investment trends and their impact on global capital allocation. Emphasizing GCC markets, Mr. Melas spoke about the global macro uncertainties of 2025 and their impact on public and private assets as well as the implications for global capital allocation in light of the various conflicts, trade wars and institutional shifts around the world.

Mr. Raman Subramanian, Managing Director, MSCI Research, then began his presentation on the importance of global benchmarks, country and company index inclusion criteria and their impact on capital flows. Mr. Subramanian delved into the importance of MSCI global benchmarks in visibility and capital access, the criteria for company inclusions, including liquidity, free float, and eligibility factors as well as how index inclusion drives capital flows and broadens investor base, detailing a roadmap for issuers to attract global investors.

The session then moved on to Ms. Jasmine Mehta, Head of EMEA Corporate Sales, who gave a presentation showcasing ESG ratings and their role in index construction. She highlighted effective methods of reporting sustainability and climate returns on investment (ROI) and how to understand sustainability and climate performance and measure their ROI through indexed funds.

Finally, Mr. Ashish Lodh, Executive Director, MSCI Research, spoke about the latest MSCI index innovations and what opportunities were present for GCC indices. Among the topics covered were MSCI’s latest research-driven innovations in index design, the use of new data sources, investment signals, and construction methodologies, GCC investment opportunities and index strategies for the region as well as insights into building indexes aligned with evolving client objectives and market conditions.

MSCI strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. The company’s research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help clients understand risks and opportunities to make better decisions and unlock innovation. MSCI serves asset managers and owners, private market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates.

The initiative forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to create a lasting, meaningful impact on the community where it operates as part of its Corporate Sustainability strategy and ongoing efforts to equip all market participants with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of capital markets and various tools and techniques required to make informed investment decisions and effectively meet investors’ needs. It is also in line with Goal 4 – Quality Education – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, and environmental protection.

