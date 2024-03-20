Ad fraud is predicted to cost businesses $172 billion USD by 2028

Dubai (United Arab Emirates) – Today, BotGuard OÜ, global leader in web traffic security, has announced its participation to GISEC taking place next month in Dubai. BotGuard OÜ, the cybersecurity software company founded in 2019 in Estonia, helps web hosting providers control traffic and protect their infrastructure from malicious threats and is continuing to grow its activities in the Middle East and Africa region. BotGuard OÜ will return to GISEC Global 2024 in Hall 6 - Stand D94 and present the exciting expansion of its product offerings.

The European-based company has also announced a further evolution of its products: the Application Load Balancer (ALB) for Hosting Providers. With this load balancing solution, hosting providers can improve availability, security, and performance with the flexibility and affordability BotGuard OÜ is known for. In addition, BotGuard OÜ offers an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution that gives customers the highest level of control over web traffic to fend off bot-related issues and other modern web threats. The BotGuard Application Load Balancer is equipped with a comprehensive API, enabling seamless integration into current systems.

Nik Rozenberg, CEO and co-Founder of BotGuard OÜ, said: “Ad fraud decreases efficiency and drives up costs for businesses of all sizes. The problem has become too costly to ignore; digital ad fraud now accounts for $1 of every $4 spent on digital ads. Businesses are pouring money down the drain. The BotGuard Application Load Balancer is designed to solve this problem for hosting providers and their customers, ensuring ad spend translates to real clicks and real leads, rather than being hijacked by bad bots. By mitigating click fraud, hosting companies can significantly expand their revenue per customer and grow their marketing offerings.”

With half of all internet traffic coming from bots, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is furthering the sophistication of these threats, leaving website owners and webmasters increasingly exposed to malicious traffic. The consequences of these threats can range from data theft to spam, scams, and DDoS attacks. BotGuard OÜ partners with hosting providers to help website owners filter their web traffic, lower website management costs, defend their infrastructure, and protect their assets. Using AI and other innovative technologies to automate the implementation process and reduce costs, the product provides effective, manageable, platform-agnostic web security for organizations of all sizes.

“As the United Arab Emirates continues to lead the way in terms of innovation, and after the amazing feedback we have received at GITEX Global last October, we are furthering our expansion plans in the region and once again participating in a reference event. We’re really excited to present all the new things we’ve been working on since last year to our current and potential partners, customers and all the visitors at GISEC”, said Bertil Brendeke, Chief Revenue Officer at BotGuard OÜ.

For those that wish to run a simple test to see if their website is at risk, BotGuard OÜ’s scanner is a 1 minute option to verify that. Visit the team at GISEC–Hall 6 Booth D94 from April 23 to 25 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About BotGuard:

BotGuard is a European company established in 2019 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. We operate globally, with clients and partners in more than 30 countries around the world. We are a uniquely distributed team of exceptional professionals. Since the company was founded, even before the pandemic changed the rules of doing business around the world, we have relied on experienced and respected professionals, sharing our views and mission, regardless of where they live and work. Now parts of our team can be found in 10 different countries from Estonia to Germany, to Brazil, to Australia.

Our mission is to give webmasters and site owners a simple and reliable tool to decide who they want to let in. Everyone has the right to defend their home from intruders. Long ago, this right was known as the ‘Castle Doctrine’. These days, although we don't have castles anymore, we do have our homes and businesses, and we still have the right to keep them safe. The ‘Castle Doctrine’ is about ensuring everyone is safe from harm without sacrificing anyone's freedom. This is what we do on the web.

BotGuard Contact:

marketing@botguard.ee

BotGuard PR Contact:

info@marevak.com