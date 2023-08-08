Products developed at Borouge’s Compounding Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai, China, reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainability

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Borouge PLC (“Borouge” or “the Company”) (ADX symbol: BOROUGE/ ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, and Borealis, one of the world’s biggest polyolefin manufacturers, today announced the launch of two new sustainable polymer products for the automotive industry, in line with both companies’ sustainability drive. Made from up to 70% recycled materials, they are the first sustainable products developed at Borouge’s Compounding Manufacturing Plant (CMP) in Shanghai, China, which recently received ISO 14067 certification for carbon footprint assessment.



Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer at Borouge, said: “The launch of our latest products signals our strong commitment to sustainability. By using recycled materials and developing products with a lower carbon footprint, we demonstrate how circular economy goals are achievable with tangible results today. We are proud of the relentless efforts and talent of our team, who embrace sustainability and continue to develop innovative solutions that can enable the rapid transition of the automotive industry towards a lower carbon footprint.”



The new polypropylene (PP) solutions, made from up to 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, have undergone ISO 14067 carbon footprint assessment certified by TÜV Rheinland*, covering the products’ entire life cycle (from cradle to gate). These new grades reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption while delivering similar performance and consistent quality as original virgin compounds.



Eddie Wang, Senior Vice President, Asia South at Borouge, said: “The rising demand for innovative mobility solutions has underscored sustainability as a crucial focal point for the automotive industry. In response, our customers are actively seeking ways to integrate sustainable polyolefin solutions into their latest car models. At Borouge, we relentlessly innovate to create products that deliver multiple advantages to our clients while empowering their rapid transition to a sustainable future.”



The first solution contains 50% PCR material that reduces the carbon footprint by about 28% compared to virgin grades, and delivers unprecedented performance, processability and exceptional long-term heat resistance. This makes the product ideally suited for under-body shields, bumper brackets and structural parts in cars. The second solution containing a blend of up to 70% PCR materials, is specifically developed for producing wheel arches and other exterior components and is able to achieve a 32% reduction in carbon footprint compared to virgin grades while striking a perfect balance between impact strength and stiffness.



Since the establishment of the CMP in 2010, Borouge has been developing high quality compounds for mobility applications, providing testing support for automotive customers. The CMP is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and cutting-edge instruments for new product development. Initially starting with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, the plant has now expanded to an annual capacity of 90,000 tonnes, reflecting an 80% growth in capacity.



*TÜV Rheinland, a prestigious independent third-party testing organisation, globally evaluates and certifies the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, systems, and individuals.

About Borouge and Borealis

Borealis is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions. In Europe, Borealis is also an innovative leader in polyolefins recycling and a major producer of base chemicals. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value-adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility. Borouge, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, is a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the energy, infrastructure, mobility, advanced packaging, healthcare and agriculture industries. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.



Learn more about

Borouge at www.borouge.com

Borealis at www.borealisgroup.com



For further information, please contact:

Media contacts:

Borealis

Borealis Group Media Desk



Borouge

Rehab Omar Ateeq

Vice President, Global Communications

media@borouge.com