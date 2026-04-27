Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of three innovative digital applications that redefine how brokers, property owners, and residents engage with the company’s ecosystem.

Bloom Holding is introducing “Bloom Partners”, “Bloom Community App”, and “Bloom Holding Super App”, each designed to deliver seamless, connected, and efficient user experiences across all stages of property ownership and community living.

“Bloom Partners”, an advanced platform for real estate agencies and brokers, enhances transparency and efficiency across the sales process. The upgraded web and mobile versions allow both UAE-based and international brokers to register, access real-time inventory, track commissions, and monitor team performance through a dedicated dashboard. The platform also enables agencies to manage leads, communicate directly with Bloom Holding’s support team, and gain access to exclusive inventories based on performance.

“Bloom Community App” is designed to enhance the daily living experience for Bloom residents and homeowners through a centralized digital platform that simplifies every aspect of community life. The app enables users to manage community services, submit move-in or renewal requests, make payments, track service requests, and stay informed about events and announcements.

“Bloom Holding Super App” serves as a unified platform for property owners, enabling them to manage all payments related to instalments, maintenance, and service charges through a seamless and secure interface. It focuses on providing convenience and real-time visibility into property-related financial transactions, with expanded features under development.

Syed Ashar Ahmed – Senior Director Information Technology, said: “At Bloom Holding, we are continuously innovating to enhance the experience of everyone connected to our communities, from our brokers and investors to our residents and homeowners. The launch of these three digital platforms marks a significant milestone, enabling greater transparency, connectivity, and efficiency across every interaction. This step reinforces our long-term vision to create smarter, more integrated communities and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering a seamless and enriched living experience for all.”

These applications form a key part of Bloom Holding’s broader strategy to leverage digital innovation and data-driven solutions, ensuring that every stakeholder enjoys an elevated, seamless experience aligned with the company’s commitment to excellence.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to enriching the lives of its customers through developing, managing and operating communities, schools and hotels. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,500

Units in the pipeline over 20,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

Schools:

18 schools

Over 20,000 students

Design & Management Services: