Dubai: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has launched operations in four new cities across Italy and Germany, extending luxury mobility to Varese, Bergamo, Verona, and Nuremberg.

Kick starting 2026, the latest expansion further strengthens Blacklane’s presence in Europe, expanding operations across key destinations for both business and leisure travelers.

René van Olst, CEO EMEA & APAC at Blacklane, commented:

“We’re thrilled to extend Blacklane’s hospitality to Varese, Bergamo, Verona, and Nuremberg. These latest launches allow us to bring our exceptional service to even more guests traveling throughout Europe, timed ahead of key international events taking place particularly in northern Italy. We’re continuing to build on our growth momentum in 2026. Watch this space for more new cities to come very soon.”

The addition of Varese supports cross border travel between Italy and Switzerland, and Bergamo enhances Blacklane’s presence across northern Italy. Verona serves leisure travelers near Lake Garda and alpine destinations including for ski tourism.

In Germany, Nuremberg increases coverage in Bavaria, catering to corporate and international visitors, alongside cruise guests who value high-quality, reliable services.

Across all four new cities, guests can book airport transfers, city-to-city long distance journeys, in-city travel, and chauffeurs by-the-hour all delivered with the same comfort, reliability and attention to detail Blacklane is renowned for.

Now operating in more than 60 countries worldwide, Blacklane continues to expand operations focusing on destinations with high demand for effortless, reliable mobility.

For more information, visit blacklane.com or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.

Notes to editors:

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings and on-demand chauffeur hailing, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with tens of thousands of chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, and is trusted by the world’s leading brands to take care of their people across six continents.

For more information visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/ or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.