Manama, Bahrain: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has officially launched operations in Bahrain, beginning in the capital city of Manama. This marks a significant step in the company’s expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strengthening its presence alongside existing services in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

Initially offering premium airport transfers, in-city chauffeur rides, and hourly bookings, Blacklane’s services are now live in Manama and will soon extend island-wide. The company plans to expand availability across Bahrain’s key destinations, business districts, and residential areas beyond the capital in response to growing demand from both business and leisure travelers.

The launch also opens new cross-border connections for travelers in the region. Blacklane has already seen strong early demand for its city-to-city service linking Manama with Al Khobar, Dammam, and Riyadh, popular business and leisure routes where premium ground transport offers a compelling alternative to short-haul flights or unpredictable car services. All rides come with transparent pricing, professional chauffeurs, and luxury vehicles tailored for comfort on longer journeys.

“We’ve seen growing demand for reliable, premium city-to-city travel across the Gulf, especially between Bahrain and eastern Saudi Arabia,” said Adib Samara, General Manager at Blacklane. “Our launch in Manama strengthens this network and gives travelers a seamless, high-quality alternative that matches the region’s expectations for comfort and hospitality.”

Guests in Bahrain can book a range of vehicle classes to suit their needs, including Business Class for solo travelers or professionals on the move, Business Vans/SUVs for groups and families requiring extra space, and First Class for the ultimate in luxury and sophistication. All services can be booked via Blacklane’s website or mobile app.

In line with Bahrain’s national vision for sustainable mobility and Blacklane’s global environmental commitments, the company also plans to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its local fleet in the near future. This follows similar initiatives across other Blacklane markets worldwide.

Founded in 2011, Blacklane now operates in more than 500 cities and over 50 countries, offering pre-booked chauffeur services that prioritize comfort, professionalism, and reliability. The expansion into Bahrain is a further step in the company’s mission to transform ground transportation for modern travelers across the Middle East and beyond.

Blacklane’s ongoing expansion in Saudi Arabia is supported by TASARU Mobility Investments (“TASARU”), an investment entity wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund ("PIF").

For more information, please visit: blacklane.com.

About Blacklane

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable transportation in over 50 countries. With services ranging from airport transfers and city-to-city rides to on-demand and hourly bookings, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up employs 400+ people worldwide and partners with thousands of chauffeurs to deliver first-class service. As a leader in sustainable mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, trusted by top luxury travel brands and discerning clients across six continents.

For more information visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/ or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.