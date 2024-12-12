Unlocking the power of the world’s biggest exchanges in one place: Bitpanda Fusion aggregates price data from major crypto exchanges, market makers, and liquidity providers to secure the best buy and sell prices – effortlessly, all in one place.

Higher liquidity and tighter spreads: By pooling liquidity from multiple markets, Bitpanda Fusion eliminates the liquidity issues often faced by traders who rely on a single trading platform, while also offering tighter spreads.

Over 700 trading pairs at launch: Users can access markets in their chosen currency – no conversions needed; Fusion launches with 700+ trading pairs, including leading stablecoins in EUR, USD, CHF, and GBP at launch, with plans to add more pairs soon.

Access to existing Bitpanda features: Fusion integrates Bitpanda’s signature zero deposit and withdrawal fees, extensive staking options, and seamless access via the web app.

A continued commitment to regulation and security: Bitpanda Fusion will maintain the highest standard of compliance with EU regulations and a cold storage guarantee.

Dubai, UAE – Bitpanda, Europe's leading crypto platform, has announced the launch of Bitpanda Fusion. With this launch, Bitpanda has extended its industry-leading offering and now has a product to support every investment strategy.

Designed for advanced crypto traders, Bitpanda Fusion supports intra-day, high-volume trading strategies with a competitive fee structure, sophisticated chart analysis tools and insights, ultimately providing experienced traders with the tools they need to execute their strategies with confidence.

Eric Demuth, CEO and co-founder of Bitpanda, commented: "Fusion is a new standard for crypto trading. It is the best tool on the market for experienced high-volume traders and means they no longer need to track prices across multiple exchanges or have multiple logins – and it guarantees the execution price. It is everything you ever wanted in one account. Bitpanda Fusion offers simplicity, safety, deep aggregated liquidity, and price precision as well as the security, regulation and trust that Bitpanda is known for.”

After announcing its expansion into the Middle East earlier this year, this new launch for Bitpanda Fusion builds upon the company’s efforts to continue bolstering its services for the benefit of over five million global users. While the service will initially be available to users in Europe, Bitpanda is working towards introducing this service in the UAE and the wider region soon.

Built to best-in-class security standards and fully compliant with EU regulations, users of Bitpanda Fusion will gain all of the benefits currently available on the Bitpanda platform, including zero deposit or withdrawal fees, a market-leading staking offering, and asset cold storage.

Users can now instantly access Bitpanda Fusion directly from the Bitpanda Web App.

About Bitpanda:

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is one of Europe's leading crypto brokers. With a selection of over 2,800 digital assets, including more than 450 crypto assets and numerous stocks*, ETFs*, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 5 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries, and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Bucharest.

www.bitpanda.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

