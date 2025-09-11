BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of BingX AI Master, the world's first AI-powered crypto trading strategist and the newest addition to the BingX AI suite of tools. This new AI product represents a major milestone in BingX’s vision to make trading more intelligent, accessible, and user-first, setting a new benchmark for innovation in digital asset management.

The launch of AI Master comes at a pivotal moment, as global demand for AI-driven financial solutions continues to accelerate. The AI trading platform market is projected to grow from$13.52 billion (AED 49 billion) in 2025 to approximately $69.95 billion (AED 256 billion) by 2034, reflecting the increasing importance of intelligent automation in the financial sector.

Within the MENA region, the UAE has emerged as a key driver of AI innovation. It recently ranked fifth globally in Stanford University’s 2024 AI Index, outperforming several major economies. This recognition underscores the country’s ambitious vision to lead in transformative technologies. More than just global accolades, the UAE’s strategic focus on AI is already reshaping critical sectors, including crypto trading, positioning the nation at the forefront of digital finance.

BingX AI Master will redefine the trading journey by guiding users end-to-end, from idea generation to simplifying execution and transparent result reviews. By combining the strategies of five top digital investors with advanced AI optimization, BingX empowers both beginners and experienced traders to navigate the market with increased confidence and efficiency.

Key Features of BingX AI Master include:

Intelligent Strategy: 24/7 access to inspiration via real-time conversation with over 1,000 strategies inspired by 5 of the most influential masters.

Timely Investment Alerts: Instant alerts for users to be informed of the status, movements, and progress of their AI-powered strategies at all times.

AI-Driven Backtesting: Round-the-clock updates from AI-driven backtested data and strategy sources.

Simplified Execution: Streamlined buy and sell orders that adapt dynamically to market fluctuations, with full user flexibility at every stage.

Transparent AI Review: Transparent performance review, results, and records enable users to refine strategies and grow their skills through AI-optimized insights.

"BingX AI Master is not just a trading tool—it's a trading strategist designed to bring clarity, discipline, and confidence to every user's journey," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "With AI Master, we are proving that intelligent trading can be accessible to all, not just seasoned professionals. This launch embodies BingX's mission to redefine accessibility and create unprecedented user experiences in digital asset trading—building the first truly All-in-AI exchange."

To celebrate the launch of BingX AI Master, BingX is introducing a head-to-head trading competition with a 3,000,000 USDT prize pool. For the first time, users can battle directly against BingX AI Master, adding competitive energy and interactive gameplay to the platform. Users can simply sign up to start earning rewards, with additional prizes available from task-based lucky draws, trading volume contests, and the AI 1v1 Arena.

With the debut of BingX AI Master, BingX continues to expand its suite of AI intelligence products, strengthening its position as the first exchange to fully embed AI across the trading experience. Looking ahead, BingX will further advance its AI product portfolio following the milestone release of BingX AI Master and BingX AI Bingo, combining cutting-edge intelligence with a user-first philosophy to shape the future of global trading.