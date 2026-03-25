Moody’s reaffirms Binghatti’s Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, with a stable outlook

Almost 90% of Binghatti units scheduled for 2026 handover are fully sold

Dubai, UAE - Binghatti Holding Limited, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers, said its construction operations remain fully operational and on schedule despite heightened geopolitical tensions, supported by its vertically integrated supply chains and resilient sales performance. Cancellation rates remain low, consistent with historical levels of below 1 per cent.

The company has maintained its strong sales momentum, with average weekly sales of AED 500 million since the onset of recent geopolitical tensions broadly in line with pre-period levels, underscoring sustained demand across its portfolio. Project launches have also performed robustly, with the recently launched Mercedes-Benz Places I Binghatti City achieving an absorption rate of around 50 per cent since launch to date, exceeding the company’s typical benchmark of 50 per cent within the first three months post-launch.

Moody’s Ratings affirmed last week the company’s Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, with a stable outlook, reflecting Binghatti’s strong liquidity, disciplined execution, and resilient cash-generating development pipeline. The rating affirmation underscores Binghatti’s position as one of Dubai’s most agile and well-capitalised private developers.

In its report, Moody’s highlighted Binghatti’s robust liquidity position, noting that the company has approximately AED 11.3 billion in available sources of liquidity against about AED 2.4 billion in required uses. The rating agency’s stable outlook reflects an expectation that Binghatti will maintain strong liquidity through 2027, preserve its disciplined financial policies, and continue realising its diversified project portfolio.

The agency also noted the company’s strong forward visibility, with around two-thirds of Gross Development Value (GDV) under construction already sold as of February 2026, and nearly 90% of units scheduled for handover in 2026 fully sold.

Moody’s further recognized the strength and resilience of Binghatti’s vertically integrated business model, which enables the Group to maintain tight control over costs and margins while effectively mitigating potential risks arising from the ongoing geopolitical environment.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding Limited, said:

“Binghatti’s strength comes from long‑term approach, strong governance, and full control of our development cycle through our vertically integrated supply chain. Our robust business practices allow us to execute efficiently, manage risk proactively, and deliver the consistency investors expect.

In particular, our integrated platform, from land acquisition to delivery, enables us to respond quickly to market conditions and keep projects advancing at pace. Furthermore, our ability to control costs, compress timelines, and drive capital rotation remains a core differentiator. Even amid the current challenges, we are intensifying our focus on execution and partnerships while continuing to capture opportunities that will reinforce our position as one of the fastest‑scaling developers in the market.”

Shehzad Janab, Chief Financial Officer of Binghatti Holding Limited, added:

“Our business model is designed around rapid capital rotation and disciplined balance sheet management. With consistently high sales-through rates across our developments and some of the fastest construction cycles in the market, Binghatti is able to recycle capital efficiently while maintaining strong liquidity buffers.

In addition, we have implemented prudent procurement strategies and smart hedging across key construction inputs, which provides further protection against volatility in materials costs.

Taken together with our robust cash position and diversified development pipeline, we have more than ample liquidity to sustain our operations and continue executing our strategy even in the event of a protracted downturn in the real estate cycle.”

Binghatti’s development portfolio currently includes more than 40,000 units in prime Dubai locations, including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Meydan, as well as flagship branded residences developed in collaboration with luxury partners Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. In December, the company unveiled Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city.

For more information, please contact:

Mahmoud Kassem

Brunswick

mkassem@brunswickgroup.com

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Limited is a vertically integrated real estate developer founded in 2008, originally established as a contractor before transitioning into full-scale development. Leveraging in-house design, development, construction, and delivery capabilities, the Group has become one of Dubai’s most dynamic private developers.

With a portfolio exceeding 90 projects valued at nearly AED 100 billion, Binghatti has delivered more than 50 developments and maintains a pipeline of approximately 30 million square feet of sellable area. The company operates across the full market spectrum from affordable housing to ultra-luxury branded residences and differentiates itself through design-led products, branded collaborations, and operational agility.