Abu Dhabi, UAE – Bin Hamoodah Auto, the leading General Motors dealership in Abu Dhabi, and one of the leading car dealerships in the region, announced that it has been awarded the 2022 General Motors Grandmasters for the Chevrolet and GMC brands. This is the third time Bin Hamoodah Auto has won this coveted title in the past four years.

The General Motors Grandmasters Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive industry. This annual award is given to its best dealerships around the world for excellent sales, customer satisfaction and after-sales service. Mr. Jack Opal, President and CEO of General Motors - Africa and the Middle East awarded this prize to His Excellency Faraj bin Hamoodah, Chairman of the Bin Hamoodah Group. The ceremony was attended by a selection of board members and senior executives, led by Mr. Ali bin Hamoodah, Chairman of the Board.

His Excellency Faraj bin Hamoodah expressed his gratitude to the company's employees for their dedicated efforts and his pride in receiving this recognition. He also thanked General Motors for their continuous support and outstanding partnership over the last fifty five years, emphasizing the commitment to working together to deliver the best possible products and services to our customers.

Mr. Ali bin Hamoodah, Chairman and CEO, stated: "Our team is dedicated to delivering the best possible customer experience, and this award is a reflection of their hard work, collaboration and commitment,". He continued, "We are proud to be recognized by General Motors for our achievements, and we look forward to continue serving our customers with the highest level of professionalism and expertise.

Bin Hamoodah Auto is a leading automotive dealership based in Abu Dhabi, the authorized dealer of GMC and Chevrolet in the region. Renowned for providing exceptional service and unbeatable deals on a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, from SUVs and Trucks to Sports Cars. Bin Hamoodah Auto takes pride in its state-of-the-art showrooms, service and parts centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and newly in Al Dhafra, which is equipped with the latest technology and manned by a team of highly skilled staff With a commitment to making the car ownership experience seamless and hassle-free, Bin Hamoodah Auto is the go-to destination for anyone in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle. Customers are encouraged to visit Bin Hamoodah Auto today find their dream car. binhamoodahauto.com