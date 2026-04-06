Dubai — Health Magazine, in partnership with Thumbay Media, has officially opened nominations for the Annual Health Awards 2026—widely recognized as one of the UAE’s most influential healthcare recognition platforms.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s awards raise the bar again. A dedicated segment will honor 15 outstanding UAE nationals, alongside more than 50 categories that celebrate excellence across the healthcare ecosystem. The grand ceremony is set to take place in October 2026 in Dubai, bringing together the region’s most respected names in healthcare.

Over the years, the Annual Health Awards have evolved into more than just a recognition platform. They have become a stage where impact is acknowledged, innovation is highlighted, and stories of dedication are shared with a wider audience.

Spotlight on UAE Talent

For the second consecutive year, Emirati healthcare professionals will be recognized through exclusive awards, reflecting their growing role in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE. This initiative reinforces the nation’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and advancing clinical excellence.

Expanded Categories, Broader Impact

With more than 50 categories, the 2026 edition will cover a wide spectrum—from clinical excellence and surgical innovation to public health initiatives, wellness leadership, healthcare education, research, and patient care. The expanded scope ensures that every contribution, whether individual or institutional, has a platform.

A Platform That Amplifies Stories

What sets these awards apart is the visibility they offer. Supported by leading media partners and sponsors, and powered by Thumbay Media’s multi-channel reach across TV, print, digital, and social platforms, each nomination becomes more than an entry—it becomes a story worth telling. From frontline caregivers to healthcare entrepreneurs, from hospitals to wellness startups, nominees gain the opportunity to showcase their impact on a regional stage.

Independent & Audited Evaluation Process

To ensure the highest standards of credibility and transparency, the awards follow a fully audited evaluation framework. Knight Frank joins as the official Jury Partner, reinforcing an independent, unbiased, and merit-based judging process. All nominations will be assessed by an eminent panel of healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry leaders, ensuring fairness and integrity at every stage.

Mr. Vignesh S. Unadkat, Chief Operating Officer of Thumbay Media, said:

“This platform continues to grow in scale and significance each year. The 2026 edition is set to be our most expansive yet—bringing together excellence, credibility, and visibility for healthcare professionals across the region.”

How to Nominate

Healthcare professionals, organizations, and innovators are invited to submit their nominations starting 6 April 2026.

Visit the official awards portal

Select the most relevant category

Submit your achievements, impact, and contributions to healthcare

Key Dates

Nominations Open: 6 April 2026

6 April 2026 Nominations Close: August 2026

August 2026 Awards Ceremony: October 2026, Dubai

Participation goes beyond recognition. It opens doors to credibility, collaboration, and regional visibility—placing contributors at the forefront of healthcare excellence.

About Health Magazine

Health Magazine stands as one of the UAE’s most trusted and long-standing health and wellness publications. For over two decades, it has delivered expert-driven insights on medical advancements, wellness trends, fitness, nutrition, mental health, and preventive care.

With a strong presence across print and digital platforms in the GCC, Health Magazine continues to connect communities, celebrate healthcare achievements, and inspire healthier living. Its flagship initiative, the Annual Health Awards, reflects its commitment to recognizing excellence and driving meaningful impact across the region’s healthcare landscape.