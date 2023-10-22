Manama, Bahrain: - Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) celebrated the graduation of over 200 graduates from the MBA and MSc in FinTech programmes awarded by University of Strathclyde Business School, in a ceremony held at the Exhibition World Bahrain in Zallaq.

The event unfolded in the presence of distinguished guests and prominent dignitaries, with notable attendees including H.E. Mr. Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of BIBF's Board of Directors; members of the Board of Directors; H.E. Ms. Fiona Walker Doyle, Deputy Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Bahrain; and Dr. Diana Abdulkareem Al Jahrami, HEC Secretary General. Representing BIBF were Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO, and Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of Academics Centre. The University of Strathclyde was represented by Dr. Ibrahim Khadra, University Advisor for Engagement with MENA Region, and Dr. Phil Considine, Director of Executive Education. The event was also graced by the presence of numerous members of BIBF's executive management, industry representatives, and the families of the graduates.

The ceremony commenced with a keynote address by Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, who delivered a digital speech on behalf of BIBF, to congratulate the graduates and emphasize on the vital role of postgraduate degrees in enriching expertise and leadership skills, essential for Bahrain's developmental sectors. He celebrated the historic graduation of the first MSc in FinTech cohort, foreseeing their valuable contributions to the development of the FinTech sector in Bahrain, further elevating its status as a regional hub for financial technology innovation.

Representing Strathclyde Business School, Dr. Phil Considine voiced his immense pride in the robust and enduring relationship between the University of Strathclyde and BIBF, spanning over two decades. He commended the partnership for providing qualitative education that offers opportunities for sustainable development, further nurturing the potential of Bahrain's workforce. He emphasised that the University of Strathclyde has been delivering its esteemed MBA programme in Bahrain since 1995. This program boasts the prestigious triple accreditation from the world's leading business school accrediting bodies, namely AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS, which distinguishes its graduates within the top 1% of postgraduate scholars globally.

The ceremony featured an inspiring speech delivered on behalf of the MBA graduates by Ms. Zainab Assiri, sharing her transformative experience studying in the University of Strathclyde's master’s programme. The event also included the recognition of the first-ever cohort of graduates from the MSc in FinTech programme, with graduate Mr. Hisham Abdulnabi Salman offering heartfelt remarks about the programme's positive impact on his personal and professional growth.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by H.E. Mr. Rasheed Al-Maraj, Dr. Ibrahim Khadra, Dr. Phil Considine, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, and Dr. Haifaa Khalaf.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in the following areas:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic banking,

Executive Development,

Accounting and Finance,

Academic Studies,

Leadership and Management,

Insurance,

Digital Transformation and Project Management.

