United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arabic Emirates, has announced remarkable financial performance for the year 2024, further solidifying its position as a key player in the industry. The company demonstrated significant growth across various financial and operational indicators.

BHM Capital reinforced its market position with an 18.95% increase in total revenue, reaching AED 162.63 million, up from AED 136.73 million in 2023. This growth was fueled by the expansion of financial services and higher trading activity. Meanwhile, net profit rose by 18.84%, amounting to AED 37.48 million, up from AED 31.54 million in the previous year, underscoring improvements in operational efficiency, cost management, and the company’s ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in the local and regional financial markets.

BHM Capital also recorded a 7% increase in trading volume, reaching AED 33.03 billion in 2024, a testament to growing investor confidence and the company’s success in attracting a wider base of individual and institutional clients.

The company’s shareholders’ equity expanded by 16.35%, reaching AED 263.44 million, up from AED 226.42 million in 2023. This reinforces BHM Capital’s strong financial position and supports its ambitious growth plans, including investments in fintech innovations.

One of the most notable achievements of 2024 was the remarkable surge in new client acquisitions. The number of new registered accounts rose by 379.61%, reaching 33,563 accounts, compared to 6,998 accounts in 2023. Additionally, the number of active clients’ base increased by 39.99% to 26,472, up from 18,910 in the previous year. This growth reflects the success of the company's expansion strategies, as well as the effectiveness of its digital transformation initiatives in attracting and engaging more clients.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, affirmed that the company’s outstanding financial performance in 2024 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier financial services that drive the growth and development of capital markets in the UAE and beyond.

"Over the past year, we have reinforced our competitive edge by investing in innovation and developing advanced trading solutions tailored to the evolving needs of investors. Our strong revenue growth and increased operating profits have further solidified BHM Capital’s position as one of the leading providers of integrated financial services in local and regional markets," stated Al Sa’di.

He added: "2024 was an exceptional year in expanding our customer base, as we witnessed a significant increase in new account registrations. This growth reflects the success of our strategic marketing efforts, the rising confidence of investors in our services, and the growing attractiveness of local and regional capital markets. The notable rise in trading volumes further underscores the diversity of our financial offerings and our ability to cater to a broad spectrum of investors”

Looking ahead to 2025, Al Sa’di reaffirmed BHM Capital’s commitment to sustaining its growth momentum through continued innovation in financial services, the expansion of digital solutions, and the strengthening of strategic partnerships that empower investors and deliver long-term value to shareholders, clients, and stakeholders. He also highlighted the company’s ongoing dedication to advancing fintech and digital transformation, aimed at enhancing platform security and efficiency, while reinforcing its leadership in the financial sector.

This strong performance has further solidified BHM Capital’s standing in the UAE’s financial sector. The company was recently honored with three prestigious awards from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), recognizing it as the top broker by registered services, the leading liquidity provider by number of registered companies, and the top firm in newly registered trading accounts through electronic channels.

With its continued dedication to innovation and market development, BHM Capital remains at the forefront of the UAE’s financial sector, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of capital markets regionally and beyond.

