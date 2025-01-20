Cairo - The Top Employers Institute program has announced its 2025 winners and Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, has been recognized as a Top Employer in Egypt.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to a better work environment and exhibits this through excellent Human Resources policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Well-being, and more.

Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti, commented on this achievement, saying: "At Beyti, we believe that our employees are the true capital of our company. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing a work environment that fosters growth and innovation. Receiving this global award reflects our steadfast vision to empower our employees and cultivate an inclusive work environment that inspires creativity and supports both individual and collective achievements."

Amr Salem, Chief Human Resources Officer at Beyti, added “Being named a Top Employer for 2025 is a testament to our dedication to live Beyti’s values every day. This award showcases the collaborative spirit to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered. We are inspired to continue building a culture where our people thrive, and our values shine through in everything we do."

From his part, David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO, says: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change—through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes—it is inspiring to see people and organizations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers, such as Beyti, as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers

strive to foster growth and well-being, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”

Over 2,400 Top Employers have been certified in 2025 across 125 countries and regions with over 13 million lives impacted.

About Beyti:

Beyti – An Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as an Egyptian company producing food products. Beyti is one of the largest producers of milk, juice, yoghurt and other food products in the Egyptian market, targeting a market of 100 million consumers and catering to different consumer profiles. Beyti produces a number of agrifoods products; including juices, 100% natural milk, flavored milk, a variety of spoonable and drinkable yoghurts, as well as cooking and whipping creams, for domestic consumption and export sales.