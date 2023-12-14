​​​​​Disrupting traditional payment services with an instant, accessible fintech solution-

United Arab Emirates: Beyond ONE™, the digital services provider and TMT-sector (technology, media, telecommunications) investment and operations company, has announced the launch of FRiENDi Pay, a digital mobile wallet service that will simplify remittances, reduce costs, and increase efficiency for FRiENDi mobile subscribers in Saudi Arabia.

With remittances a significant element of banking in Saudi Arabia, given its 40 percent (13.4 million) expatriate population, many of whom are sending money back to their home countries every month. FRiENDi Pay brings a new level of convenience, transparency and peace of mind to its customers.

The service enables access to banking services and fosters financial inclusion for a demographic that hasn’t always been accommodated. With seamless and instant international money transfers to countries that include Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, among others, FRiENDi Pay offers cash-to-account (CTA), account-to-account (A2A), and wallet transfers.

The introduction of fintech services to Beyond ONE’s digital platform for FRiENDi Mobile is part of the organization’s broader mission to enhance, simplify and widen the worlds of its customers, wherever they are. Additional digital services are in the pipeline for all its brands, all with the focus on bridging gaps and building communities, in ways that are already challenging the current industry status quo.

Markus Tagger, Group CEO, Beyond ONE, said: “Beyond ONE puts our customers in the driving seat of as many of their decisions as we can, and we do this by helping to build and reshape their digital ecosystems so that it is more connected, inclusive, and enriching, but always as simple as possible. FRiENDi Pay is an excellent example, and one we are delighted to be able to bring to our customers in the Kingdom. It is also just the beginning of the suite of innovations that Beyond ONE will be bringing to the worlds of both our FRiENDi Mobile and Virgin Mobile brands, in the Middle East, Latin America and beyond.”

Adeel Niazi, Group Chief Fintech Officer, Beyond ONE, said: “Successfully launching FRiENDi Pay is a milestone moment for us, and the more than 875,000 downloads of the app already, signals a real need for instant, user-friendly financial services that provide immediate benefits. Not only are we making it as simple, convenient, and accessible as possible to initiate payments, FRiENDi Pay is also adding immediate value by waiving transfer costs for the first transaction.”

FRiENDi Pay is regulated by Saudi Central Bank and operates under an authorized agent banking license with close coordination and association with Saudi Investment Bank.

FRiENDi Pay can be downloaded through Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about Beyond ONE, please visit beyond.one

For more information, please contact:

Ramzi Alabras

media@Beyond.One

www.beyond.one

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the center of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one

About FRiENDi

FRiENDi Mobile is a leading mobile services brand, offering a prepaid mobile experience that combines exciting offers and services with competitive prices. Launched in April 2009, FRiENDi mobile offers competitive data and calling rates, with outstanding customer service in six languages coupled with service availability in multiple countries in the GCC. The company was acquired in February 2023 by Beyond ONE, along with Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa, as part of its plan to radically reshape consumers’ interaction with technology in growth markets around the world.