Betterhomes, Dubai’s leading real estate agency, has been named the Best Real Estate Agency 2-4 Offices in Arabia at the International Property Awards, held last Thursday at The Savoy, London. This remarkable achievement comes after Betterhomes secured the title of Best Real Estate Agency 2-4 Offices and Best Lettings / Rentals Agency in Dubai in November 2024, propelling the company to the regional finals.

The International Property Awards, now in their 30th year, celebrate excellence across the global property industry, recognising companies that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and industry leadership. Competing against the top real estate firms across the region, Betterhomes’ victory solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the Arabian property market.

Founded in 1986, Betterhomes has grown into one of the largest and most trusted real estate companies in the UAE, with over 300 agents and a portfolio spanning residential properties and new developments. The company’s dedication to excellence and client-first approach has made it a cornerstone of Dubai’s real estate landscape.

Betterhomes’ global reach is strengthened by its affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, giving clients access to a worldwide network of over 550 premier real estate firms in more than 70 countries. This strategic partnership ensures that Dubai properties are showcased to high-net-worth buyers and investors across the globe.

“Betterhomes’ recognition at the International Property Awards underscores its influence and leadership in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets. With a legacy of nearly four decades, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks, connecting clients with their dream homes and investment opportunities across Dubai and beyond,” said Louis Harding - CEO of Betterhomes.