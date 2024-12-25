Tunis — The Best Places to Work program has officially announced the ranking of certified companies for 2024 in Tunisia, highlighting organizations that excel in creating exceptional workplace environments and fostering employee engagement.

Novo Nordisk Tunisia takes the top spot this year, recognized for its outstanding efforts in fostering a culture of inclusion, professional development, and employee well-being. The company’s innovative programs and commitment to providing an enriching work experience have earned it the number-one position.

In second place, AstraZeneca Tunisia stands out for its focus on talent development and creating an inspiring environment where employees can reach their full potential.

Votorantim Cimentos - Ciment Jbel Oust secures the third spot, recognized for its strong emphasis on safety, respect, and collaboration within its workforce.

Completing the ranking, Novartis Tunisia came in the fourth position, reinforcing its reputation as a leading employer by implementing engagement and development programs centered on innovation and excellence.

Commenting on this ranking, Hamza Idrissi program Manager for Tunisia said “ "This year’s Best Places to Work in Tunisia ranking celebrates organizations that prioritize their employees' well-being and development. Companies like Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Votorantim Cimentos, and Novartis set the standard for creating exceptional workplace environments, proving that investing in people drives success."

The Best Places to Work ranking is based on a thorough assessment process that includes anonymous employee surveys and a comprehensive review of HR practices. This recognition emphasizes the importance of strong leadership, a vibrant organizational culture, and an unwavering commitment to employee satisfaction.

About Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work program is a globally recognized certification that honors companies for their dedication to creating outstanding workplace environments. The program evaluates organizations based on key criteria, including employee satisfaction, professional growth opportunities, and the quality of leadership and HR practices.

