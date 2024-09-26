Tunisia - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti reiterated Tunisia's unwavering position in support of Arab causes, mainly the Palestinian cause, as he attended the Annual Consultative Ministerial Meeting of Arab League Foreign Ministers held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

Tunisia's principled support of the Palestinian people's right to recover their legitimate rights, mainly the right for self-determination and the establishment of their fully sovereign state with Al-Quds as capital, the FM was cited as saying in a ministry press release issued Wednesday.

The FM laid emphasis on the importance of the UN resolution adopted last September 18 which demands the occupying forces end their "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within 12 months.

This resolution is premised on the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (July 19, 2024) as regards the legal effects of occupation policies in Palestine.

It is imperative to capitalise on global mobilisation to push for the implementation of this resolution and make sure the international community shoulder its legal and moral responibilities to halt the assault against the Palestinian people and hold the occupying forces ccountable for war crimes.

Tunisia forcefully condemns the Israeli attack on Lebanon which killed innocent civilians in flagrant violation of international law, the Foreign Minister also said.

"Tunisia stands in full solidarity with Lebanon and is supportive of global efforts to end this offensive," he further said.

