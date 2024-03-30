Tunisia - During his meeting with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Friday, President of the Republic Kais Saied stressed the need to speed up the drafting of the text relating to the establishment of the Office for the Development of the South and the Sahara, which he had approved during his recent visit to the Nouil region, Douz delegation.

The meeting focused on urban and inter-urban transport and the corruption that has plagued this sector for decades, affecting the lives of thousands of Tunisians throughout the country, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State called for the transport sector to be rehabilitated and for those responsible for its deterioration to be held accountable.

"The policy of neglecting public facilities, which has been practised for decades, must stop now. Those who have undermined public transport and other public facilities must also be held accountable," said Saied.

He called for the rescue of several public institutions and facilities, particularly the Tunisian Sugar Company, which was founded in 1961.

The President of the Republic also called for a rescue plan to be drawn up as soon as possible to save other public institutions, such as the Steel Company (ElFouladh) and the National Company of Cellulose and Esparto Paper.

