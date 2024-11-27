Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri chaired a small Cabinet meeting at the Kasbah on Tuesday to follow up on the implementation of the World Heritage Committee's recommendations concerning the "Djerba: Testimony to a settlement pattern in an island territory", which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on September 18, 2023.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, the meeting approved the following measures:

- Establish a precise and detailed work schedule for the remaining interventions, in accordance with the deadlines set for the Tunisian side in the framework of its commitments to UNESCO.

- Provide legal protection for all elements of the property, improve its management system and provide sustainable sources of funding for its long-term conservation.

- Provide the World Heritage Centre with reports and technical documentation on the progress of the project.

- Call on all ministries involved to follow up on the implementation of the necessary measures to materialise the recommendations of the World Heritage Committee and to accelerate the pace of their implementation according to a set timetable.

- To find the optimal formula to oversee the management and governance of the fulfilment of the requirements of the project serial property “Djerba: Testimony to a settlement pattern in an island territory", at the level of the Ministry of Culture, taking into account the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of implementing the vision of the President of the Republic regarding the preservation of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage as a sovereign national asset that must be protected and its full integrity guaranteed for present and future generations, and the need to strengthen the elements of a protective and sustainable legal system for it.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to mobilise all efforts and harness all energies and capabilities to meet the obligations and benefits associated with the recommendations of the World Heritage Committee on the serial property "Djerba: Testimony to a settlement pattern in an island territory."

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to play their role to the best of their ability and in accordance with a specific and precise timetable, in order to safeguard this internationally recognised and extremely important human heritage, which is considered an essential component of local cultural specificity, a rich national identity and the property of all humanity, through protection, enhancement and effective management.

A presentation was made by the Minister of Culture on the components of the property, the progress of the work, the main achievements, future milestones and recommendations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).