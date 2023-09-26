Tunisia -Tunisia, represented by the National Institute for Standardisation and Industrial Property (INNORPI), has just been elected a member of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Council at the organisation’s 45th General Assembly, which was held in Brisbane (Australia) from September 18 to 22, 2023.

Director General of INNORPI, Nafâa BOUTITI, will represent Tunisia on the ISO Council for three years from next year (2024-2026), according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines on Monday.

"ISO Council's membership will allow INNORPI to participate in international standardisation policy, taking into account Tunisia's national needs and strategic orientations," the press release said.

The International Organisation for Standardisation brings together 167 member states and manages more than 340 technical committees in various economic and industrial sectors. It is an essential bridge between the public and private sectors for the development of international standards.

