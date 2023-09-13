Tunisia - A civil protection team specialising in search and rescue has been sent to Libya on a military aircraft to assist the country's efforts following the storm that hit a number of Libyan cities on September 10.

Interior Minister Kamel Feki supervised the operation on Tuesday evening.

The team consists of around 52 members of a specialised unit, 4 search dogs, a civil protection medical team including 3 doctors, a diving team and a water extraction team equipped with high capacity water pumps.

Advanced thermal monitoring equipment and a drone will also be used to locate victims swept away by the waters, and a field hospital attached to the Civil Protection will contribute to the rescue operations and help the injured.

The President of the Republic has given instructions for urgent coordination with the Libyan authorities in order to provide a helping hand to overcome this ordeal by mobilising the appropriate human and material resources and putting them at the disposal of our brothers in Libya.

The number of victims of the Mediterranean storm "Daniel", which hit the eastern regions of Libya on Sunday, has reached "5200 dead in the city of Derna alone", according to the spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the government appointed by the Libyan parliament, Tariq Al-Kharraz, who expects the number to rise to 10,000.

