Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Banque du Liban, led by Governor Wassim Manssouri and Deputy Governor Bachir Yakzan, to its headquarters in Bahrain. The meeting was also attended by Hesa Al Sada, Executive Director of Banking Operations at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), underscoring Bahrain's commitment to fostering regional partnerships in the financial services sector.

The meeting focused on exploring potential areas of collaboration between Bahrain and Lebanon, leveraging BENEFIT’s expertise in digital financial solutions and its pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom's FinTech ecosystem. Discussions highlighted the importance of knowledge-sharing to strengthen financial stability and drive innovation in the region.

During the visit, Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, walked the delegation through the company’s journey of milestones over the past years. He highlighted the key factors that contributed to the success of several national projects, emphasizing BENEFIT’s active role in Bahrain’s digital transformation in financial services.

Abdulwahed AlJanahi expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, stating: "BENEFIT is honored to host such a distinguished delegation from Banque du Liban. This meeting represents a meaningful step toward fostering greater collaboration and knowledge exchange between our two nations. We look forward to working closely with our Lebanese counterparts to explore new opportunities and drive innovation in the financial services sector."

On his end, Wassim Manssouri, Governor of Banque du Liban emphasized the significance of the visit, noting: "This visit to Bahrain has provided a valuable opportunity to better understand the Kingdom's achievements in financial technology and explore avenues for mutual cooperation. We are impressed by BENEFIT’s contributions to Bahrain's financial landscape and look forward to future collaboration that will strengthen ties between our two nations."

The visit concluded with a tour of BENEFIT’s state-of-the-art facilities, showcasing its innovative services and solutions that contribute to Bahrain’s leadership in digital financial services.