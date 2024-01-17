Cairo: Beltone Financial Holding ("Beltone") one of the fastest growing financial institutions, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Beltone Leasing and Factoring has signed a club deal agreement with Cairo Leasing Corporation and Easy Lease to finance Egyptians for Healthcare Services ("EHCS") through a sale and leaseback worth EGP600 million.

Cairo Leasing Corporation invited Beltone Leasing and Factoring and Easy Lease to collaborate on this transaction with the aim of financing the remaining costs associated with the development of EHCS’s service center building and its land, which will enable EHCS to unlock value of its real estate assets while retaining operational control and benefiting from the facilities.

Amir Ghannam, CEO of Beltone Leasing and Factoring, commented: "We are proud to partner with EHCS, a leader in the healthcare sector, and provide the necessary financing solutions to enable the company’s expansion plans. This collaboration reinforces our position as a trusted provider of innovative financing options and underscores our dedication to driving economic progress in Egypt. The signing of this club deal agreement with Cairo Leasing Corporation and Easy Lease is a testament to Beltone Leasing and Factoring's commitment to supporting the growth and development of prominent organizations in Egypt".

Ahmed Sherif, CEO and Managing Director of Cairo Leasing Corporation, has expressed his delight in collaborating with Beltone Leasing and Factoring and Easy Lease, stating that: "The collaboration among the three companies reaffirms our vision to support and meet the market's needs across all sectors and comes as a continuation of our efforts to form fruitful partnerships that positively impact the Egyptian market".

Ahmed El Kholy, Managing Director of Easy Lease revealed that the agreement reflects Easy Lease consistent approach towards developing strong relations with large investment groups accompanied by leading players in the leasing industry at the same time. He mentioned that the Healthcare and Medical sector is recognized as one of the very promising sectors that requires more investments to be able to cover the huge demand that is obviously foreseen.

Dr. Hassan El Kalla, Chairman of EHCS, said: "We are delighted to partner with leasing companies on this EGP600 million sale and leaseback agreement. This collaboration will provide us with the necessary financial resources to complete the service building in the first phase of Capital Med, the first integrated smart healthcare city in the Middle East and support our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare services. The mentioned leasing companies’ deep industry knowledge and commitment to innovation make them the ideal partner for this important project".

About Beltone Leasing and Factoring:

Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a fully owned subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, excels in delivering comprehensive leasing and factoring solutions and services. With a prominent standing in the Egyptian market, the company has established itself as a leader by offering pioneering financing options to both small and medium-sized enterprises as well as major corporations. Among the strategic sectors it caters to are real estate development, logistics support services, transportation, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, printing and packaging, chemicals, and oil.

About Beltone Financial Holding:

Beltone Financial Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, in addition to end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) including leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance and microfinance. The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge, and disruptive, value-accretive solutions that unlock limitless opportunities for clients, to drive market value and impactful results.

For further information, please visit: www.beltoneholding.com

About Egyptians for Health Care Services:

Egyptians for Health Care Services (EHCS) is a privately owned joint-stock company founded in 2014 by a group of experienced healthcare professionals and investors to establish and operate healthcare facilities, health education, training, and research institutes. EHCS is managed by a distinguished board of directors led by Dr. Hassan El Kalla and supported by seasoned professionals with various backgrounds in business, institutional, and healthcare industries. Egyptians for Healthcare has launched the Capital Med Healthcare City, the largest international Health care entity in the Middle East. The new facility aims to serve the health sector not only in Egypt, but also at the regional and global level. Upon completion, the project will include more than 4,000 beds, 700 intensive care units and 70 operating rooms.

Capital Med is the first private Health care city that includes 19 specialized integrated healthcare centers, two hotels and a commercial center which will provide a wide range of services and will launch its services to beneficiaries in 2024. The first phase will include La Plaza Hospital, which includes 220 beds, out of which will be 55 intensive care beds and neonatal intensive care, in addition to 4 operating rooms, radiology department, laboratories, blood bank, endoscopy and day surgeries, in addition to 36 outpatient clinics covering all specialties. The second phase is the opening of university hospital which will include 532-beds and an advanced simulation center for education and training.

About Cairo Leasing Corporation:

CLC, is an Egyptian joint stock leasing company, fully owned by one of the leading banks in Egypt, Banque du Caire, has been established in March 2018 under the provision of law No. 159 for year 1981 with an Authorized capital of EGP500 million. CLC provides leasing products and services tailored to meet corporate and SMEs capital expenditure needs for a wide variety of assets covering all industries.

About Easy Lease:

Easy Lease started its operation in June 2021 under law 176 of 2018 with an authorized capital of EGP500 million and a paid in capital of EGP200 million. The company is a part of El Sewedy Group inaugurated with the aim to provide easy and innovative financial solutions that reinforce clients operational and financial performance.