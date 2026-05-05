Cairo, Bel Group, a global leader in healthy dairy, fruit and plant-based snacks, announced an unprecedented logistical milestone with the launch of its first overland shipment of products from the heart of Europe to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This strategic step aims to enhance supply chain resilience amid the current regional conditions.

This innovative journey highlights the pivotal role of the Arab Republic of Egypt as a global export and strategic hub, connecting continents through an integrated route that began at the company’s factories in Poland, passing through the Czech Republic and Austria over a distance of 1,150 km, reaching the Port of Trieste in Italy. From there, the shipment was transported via Ro-Ro vessels to Damietta Port in Egypt in a three-day sea voyage.

From Damietta Port, the shipment continued through Egyptian transport fleets for 650 km Safaga port, then crossed by ferry within one day to Port of NEOM. It then proceeded overland for 1,350 km to Kuwait and other Gulf countries bordering the Arabian Gulf.

This achievement further strengthens the position of Bel Egypt as a major export base, with the company exporting 80% of its local production to 19 countries, achieving total export sales of €1.4 billion over the past 15 years. This underscores the competitiveness and quality of products manufactured in Egypt on the global stage.

Commenting on this milestone, Hany Arram, Country Manager of Bel Egypt and Northeast Africa, said: “The success of this route is the result of the Group’s integrated vision and its ability to create agile logistics solutions that ensure our products reach every market regardless of current challenges. We are not merely launching a new shipping route; we are reaffirming Bel’s ability to connect its operations across Europe and the Middle East through integrated solutions that place consumer needs first, while leveraging Egypt’s strategic location as the central hub of regional trade.”

Tarek Soufi, Supply Chain Operations Manager for North Africa and the Middle East at Bel, added:

“The activation of this logistics corridor reflects the operational efficiency of the Bel Group through innovative logistics solutions. This route shortens distances, enhances the resilience of our supply chains, and confirms Egypt’s strategic role as a key link connecting our factories in Europe with our growing markets in the Gulf region.”

Worth mentioning, the Bel Group continues to strengthen its investments in developing supply chains, ensuring the sustainable flow of its products and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a key launching platform toward global markets. Today, the Group is considered one of the global leaders in the cheese and healthy meals sector. In Egypt, it operates through Bel Egypt, which is committed to delivering innovative products based on local expertise, contributing to the national economy and elevating Egyptian-made products to the highest levels of international competitiveness.

About the Bel Group:

The Bel Group is a major player in the cheese, fruit and plant-based snacking segment, which mission is to provide healthier and more sustainable food for all.

Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing® Cow, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Pom'Potes® and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some twenty local brands.

Together, these brands enabled the Group to achieve sales of €3.7 billion in 2024. Around 11,000 employees in 60 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the Group's mission. Bel products are manufactured at 30 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.