DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has revamped the layout of its linear channels to enhance the viewer experience and allow better content discovery.

beIN’s new layout still sees its Arabic language free-to-air channels beIN SPORTS NEWS and beIN SPORTS at positions 1 & 2 respectively, ensuring that every home in MENA can access premium live sport and in-depth news and analysis from across the sporting world. Moreover, many of the other top spots have been reordered to make it simpler for subscribers to find the sports programmes, matches, and tournament coverage that most interests them.

beIN SPORTS 1 will now be dedicated to broadcasting premium live matches from the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga and others back-to-back complemented by Arabic studio coverage with the biggest names in Arabic and International football. beIN then offers dedicated channels for the biggest global competitions, with English Premier League on beIN SPORTS 2, La Liga on beIN SPORTS 3 and Ligue 1 and Bundesliga on beIN SPORTS 4 & beIN SPORTS 5 respectively. beIN is also set to introduce a new sports channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA 3, to make even more premium live events available to its subscribers.

African and other continental football competitions will now appear on beIN SPORTS 6, while the AFC will retain its four dedicated beIN SPORTS AFC channels 30-33.

Other sports will get that same dedicated channel treatment. Fans of tennis can tune into beIN SPORTS 7, coverage of the Olympic Games and its peripheral events can be found on beIN SPORTS 9 and the region’s millions of basketball fans can tune into beIN SPORTS NBA on Channel 20 with English language coverage. Meanwhile, the highly popular beIN 4K will continue to broadcast premium events in stunning ultra-high definition on Channel 14.

Channel 21 will be home to beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH and will broadcast the most anticipated football matches from across the globe with English language commentary and extensive studio coverage.

For beIN’s French-speaking subscribers, both beIN SPORTS 1 and 2 FRENCH will now be located on Channels 24 and 25 respectively, carrying all the top sporting action with French commentary.

To view the full revamped channel layout and enjoy a variety of premium sports, visit: www.bein.com/en/channel-list

-Ends-

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Turkey, in August 2016.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com