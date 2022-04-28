Becure Global offers both the treatment efficiency and the process to have more fun with the software designed for physiotherapy treatments of all ages. While the software regularly records the progress of the treatment process, physiotherapeutic movements can also be performed via virtual reality games.

Diginova aims to reach more clinics offering physiotherapy services with the sales partnership it has signed with Becure in the regiona of Arab Gulf region.

Becure GmbH

Becure GmbH provides physical therapy and rehabilitation software (assessment software and games) for balance, lower/upper extremity and hand which is also referred to as “Gamification” or “Virtual Rehabilitation Applications”:

They are games that are accessible and affordable.

They engage the patients for long periods of time by converting the classical rehabilitation exercises into fun.

The results obtained are:

Improvement in the adherence of the patient.

Better performance of therapy.

Increase in the possibility of successful recovery.

DIGINOVA

Diginova Health Solutions empower proven and enterprise-ready digital health technologies by providing commercial and technical support, developing regional proof-of-concept projects, and building essential partnerships.

It aims to improve outcomes by educating people on diseases before they become patients through the execution of digitally enabled solutions that move healthcare from the hospital into the home, helping vulnerable groups to live better life.

The fast-changing healthcare environment is increasing the demand of advanced technology and innovative care models. Diginova addresses the challenges facing the current healthcare system by working with its partners to implement winning strategies.

Diginova market platform is dedicated to introducing change and adaptability in highly dynamic environments. It integrates different sectoral interests to build sustainable incentives for innovative service provisions, fostering collaboration across the healthcare value chain to encourage stakeholder alignment.

