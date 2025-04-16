Company inaugurates groundbreaking Training Center in Riyadh, empowering healthcare professionals with advanced education, fostering innovation, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare goals

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the official launch of the BD Training Center in Riyadh. This landmark investment underscores BD’s commitment to advancing healthcare in the Kingdom by empowering healthcare professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and expertise while supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and National Healthcare Sector Transformation program.

Located at BD’s Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, the BD Training Center is designed to support a diverse audience of healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, nurses, lab technicians, doctors, surgeons, and phlebotomists... Its mission is to build intellectual capital, facilitate institutional knowledge transfer, and leverage BD’s global clinical and technical expertise to enhance healthcare delivery in the Kingdom, and the region.

Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager of BD Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye, said: “The BD Training Center is more than just a training facility — it represents our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and the development of healthcare capabilities. As we continue to invest in the region, we strive to empower healthcare professionals, caregivers, and providers with the tools needed to meet evolving challenges and improve patient outcomes.”

Aligned with BD’s Signature Programmes, which focus on enhancing patient safety, healthcare worker safety, and driving efficiency, the Center will provide a comprehensive portfolio of educational activities, including on-label product training sessions led by clinical and technical subject-matter experts. It will also organize roundtables and advisory board discussions addressing critical topics such as patient safety, sepsis, and antimicrobial resistance. Additionally, the Training Center will host instructor-led, CME-accredited educational workshops in collaboration with scientific societies and academic universities.

Omar Malabarey, Country General Manager BD Saudi Arabia said: “The BD Training Center is a transformative step forward for the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem where healthcare professionals can continuously learn, collaborate, and adapt to the rapidly evolving medical landscape. We look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders in the Kingdom’s ecosystem and drive meaningful advancements in patient care, safety, and innovation.”

The BD Training Center will also serve as a platform for addressing global healthcare challenges, including medication errors, sepsis, healthcare-associated infections (e.g., CAUTI, CLABSI, SSI), and antimicrobial resistance. By providing practical solutions and advanced training, the center will support Saudi Arabia’s healthcare innovations and its efforts to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

According to the World Health Organization, over one in ten (1 in 10) patients continue to be harmed from safety lapses during their care. Approximately 50% of patient safety events are considered preventable. By leveraging innovative technologies and comprehensive education and training programs, healthcare systems worldwide can create safer and more reliable environments for both patients and providers.

