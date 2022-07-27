Manama, Bahrain: Batelco’s Cloud Connect service is now available on the Manama Internet Exchange (MN-IX) platform. Cloud Connect is a dedicated multi-cloud connectivity service that enables the secure transport of data between service users around the world and the different Cloud service providers.

Members of MN-IX can gain access to the cloud-based solution through a seamless, quick and cost-effective setup. Cloud Connect enables the platform members to extend their reach to cloud providers starting with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. By utilising the Cloud Connect service, customers such as ISPs will be able to broaden their cloud service portfolio offered to their enterprise customers, helping them to strengthen customer loyalty by enabling their end users to establish a cloud presence seamlessly and securely.

The value of adopting Cloud Connect over Manama-IX lies within the convenience and simplicity of its setup and easier connectivity prospects, which altogether creates a value-added proposition for customers.

MN-IX, located within Global Zone, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, serves as a carrier neutral internet traffic exchange platform interconnecting global carriers, local and international operators and both content and cloud providers. The platform offers dedicated connectivity to cloud infrastructure via a robust network that completely bypasses the public internet. Manama-IX, which has seen significant growth rate in its platform traffic since its establishment in 2019, is the leading Internet exchange in the region, contributing towards the development of Internet services, in line with Bahrain’s national vision of becoming a leading regional digital hub.

