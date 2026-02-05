Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: LODD Autonomous has signed a strategic collaboration with ST Engineering to export the Hili aircraft—designed for autonomous air-cargo operations—to Asia-Pacific countries. The agreement was signed by Rashid Matar Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous, and Teong Soo Soon, Senior Vice President and Head of Unmanned Air Systems at ST Engineering.

The collaboration reflects strong confidence in LODD Autonomous and in Hili as an advanced, scalable platform for autonomous air-cargo transport, designed and developed in the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing the UAE’s growing role in exporting next-generation aviation technologies globally.

About LODD:

LODD is an autonomous aerospace company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, pioneering the future of cargo transportation. Founded in 2023, LODD designs, develops, and deploys next-generation autonomous systems to tackle the emerging challenges of middle-mile cargo logistics.

At the core of its innovation is Hili, LODD’s flagship UAV, engineered to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances of 700 kilometres. This breakthrough platform delivers scalable, efficient, and reliable cargo transport solutions for diverse industries.

With a business model rooted in sustainability, scalability, and operational efficiency, LODD is laying the foundation for a robust air mobility ecosystem that will redefine logistics across the UAE and beyond.

