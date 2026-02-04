Nigeria’s data privacy ecosystem has generated an estimated N16.2 billion in less than two years, according to the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji.

Speaking during a virtual press conference at a recent capacity-building engagement in Lagos, Olatunji said the figure reflects the growing importance of data protection in Nigeria’s digital economy.

He noted that the Commission’s initiatives have created jobs, boosted compliance, and strengthened trust in digital transactions.

Olatunji explained that Nigeria’s journey in data protection began in 2019 with the establishment of the NDPR framework, which later evolved into the NDPC.

Since then, the Commission has focused on building awareness, strengthening compliance, and creating a robust ecosystem that integrates technology, collaboration, and sustainability.

He highlighted Nigeria’s active role in the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NARPA), stressing that the country has emerged as a continental leader in privacy regulation.

In December 2025, the NDPC won the Picasso Award as Africa’s most outstanding data protection authority, a recognition he said underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in the global privacy space.

Responding to questions from journalists, Olatunji assured that the Commission is committed to protecting the rights of data subjects, including the ability to correct or ratify personal details on government platforms.

He urged citizens to report violations to the NDPC for immediate intervention.

On concerns about international data transfers, particularly agreements involving Nigeria and foreign governments, Olatunji said the Commission would continue to monitor such arrangements to safeguard national interests and ensure compliance with data protection laws.

He concluded by stressing that data privacy is central to Nigeria’s future economy, calling for sustained investment in human capital, technology, and regulatory frameworks to build trust and confidence in the digital space.

