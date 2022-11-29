Dubai, UAE : Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Captial S.A., a Luxembourg-based securitisation firm that assists professional and institutional investors; he co-founded the company in 2020, championing and informing investors to secure wealth opportunities that otherwise would not be accessible to them. His proven track record includes accolades such as building two companies, one of which he sold in 2015, and recognition as a published author which has helped earn him the trust of countless investors across the globe.

As a full Member of the Society of Technical Analysts (MSTA) in London, and a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) at the International Federation of Technical Analysts (IFTA), Bas’ wealth of experience enables him to provide expertise within the industry from both an investor and trader's standpoint. Seeking out and assisting investors who are looking to build up their financial portfolios, clients across his firm have witnessed 36 months of positive returns of 1-3% and secured an average return on investment of 26% per year.

Bas Kooijman, the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Captial, commented: “Unfortunately, financial literacy is not something that traditional schooling systems offer. With the world being more innovative, fast-paced, and technologically more advanced than ever before, being an informed investor provides you with the understanding that you have the power to affect marketplace change - and the know-how to actually do it. This is why I’m trying to bridge this gap between the traders I work with and the financial future that they desire.”

An advocate of peer-to-peer leadership, Bas’ approachable personality allows each of his clients to access personalised services and first-class management. His book, Trading and Investing, which was published in October 2020, is an available resource that explains the similarities and differences of public trading, as well as the fundamentals of patience as both an investor and trader. Passionate about crunching numbers to produce profits or growth potential for others, he lives by the motto: “If you are too big for the small things, you will soon be too small for the big things”.

