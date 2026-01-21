DOHA, Qatar — Barzan Holdings, Qatar’s national defense and security leader, and Lockheed Martin have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) at DIMDEX 2026 to reaffirm their shared commitment to Qatar’s defense ecosystem through human capital development and innovation.

This announcement underscores the shared commitment of Barzan Holdings and Lockheed Martin to continued dialogue and cooperation, as both organizations explore opportunities that contribute to Qatar’s defense readiness, workforce development, and future-focused capabilities.

The LOI reflects a mutual intent to explore the establishment of a Qatar-based human capital development and innovation center designed to support skills development, applied learning, and knowledge exchange aligned with the priorities of the Qatar Armed Forces and the nation’s long-term security objectives.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to being a trusted, long-term partner to Qatar, bringing proven experience and practical models to support human capital development and future-focused defense capability. This cooperation reflects our focus on helping partners prepare for evolving security challenges through people, knowledge, and innovation,” said Dan Mouton, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin Middle East.

The initiative builds on constructive engagement between Barzan Holdings and Lockheed Martin teams and signifies a shared focus on sustainable capability development. As part of this cooperation, the parties will examine how proven international models, including other Middle East models, could serve as a reference point for a Qatar-specific approach tailored to national requirements, talent development for Qatari nationals, and sovereign capability ambitions.

Under the LOI, Barzan Holdings and Lockheed Martin will convene joint working sessions to define a collaborative framework and further shape the project concept.

The parties are well-equipped to explore this undertaking. Barzan Holdings continues to advance its role as the commercial gateway for Qatar’s defense industry and strengthening sovereign capability through global partnerships that deliver knowledge transfer, innovation, and long-term value. Lockheed Martin brings more than six decades of experience working with partners across the Middle East and a long-standing relationship with Qatar.