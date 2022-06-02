Oman: Barceló Mussanah Resort bagged the Silver Award for Best Sports Event of the Year 2021 at the Middle East Sports Industry Awards 2022. The glittering awards ceremony was held on 31st May 2022 at W Hotel, Dubai.

Attending the award ceremony, General Manager of Barceló Mussanah Resort, Dermot Birchall paid tribute to the fantastic teamwork of all colleagues at Oman Sail and Barceló Mussanah Resort, where the famous coastal resort hosted the Youth World Sailing Championships 2021 in December.

“The Middle East Sports Industry Awards distinguishes the best in the industry and is among the most revered in the world. We are honoured to share the silver award in the category of Best Sports Event of the Year 2021 and bring this award back to the hospitality and sports community in Oman. The Youth Sailing World Championships attracted over 800 international guests, including 357 sailors, making it the largest ever edition of this annual event. Barceló Mussanah Resort was honoured to represent Oman on the world stage delivering the very best of hospitality for this event” said Dermot Birchall, General Manager of Barceló Mussanah Resort.

Barceló Mussanah Resort’s world-class facilities and beachfront location have made the resort one of the most popular venues for domestic, regional, and international competitions, traditionally hosted during Oman’s sailing season from October to March annually.

The state-of-the-art Marina at Barceló Mussanah Resort, managed by Oman Sail, features 54 quality berths, dockside support, and first-class facilities including boat cleaning, maintenance, logistics, a dedicated support team, high-performance sailing facility, dedicated fuel station, and professional sports medical support.

Set against the majestic Hajar mountains backdrop with uninterrupted views of the sea of Oman, Barceló Mussanah Resort is a unique destination resort equipped to not only host sailing teams but also accommodate an array of water enthusiasts including sailors, divers, snorkeling, and ambient activities such as Jet Ski and Sea Kayak. Guests can enjoy watching the thrilling races from the resort or in the privacy of the rooms, with panoramic views of the Gulf of Oman.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group is the hotel division of the Barceló Group, which is the 29th largest hotel chain in the world. It currently operates more than 270 leisure and city hotels with 4 and 5 stars, and over 60,000 rooms in 24 countries worldwide, all marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels.

Barceló Hotel Group achieved the ‘World’s Leading Hotel Management Company’ award at the World Travel Awards 2021.

In May 2022, Barceló Hotel Group received prestigious recognition at the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards 2022 for 84 hotels in 16 countries, including UAE with Barceló Residences Dubai Marina and Occidental Al Jaddaf being recognized in top 10% of hotels worldwide.

