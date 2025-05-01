Upcoming openings in Bahrain and Oman by the end of 2025 further solidify the group’s commitment to the region

Revenue from GCC travellers increased significantly across international destinations, including Thailand (+277%), Spain (+264%) and Morocco (+5000%)

47% year-on-year increase in room nights from GCC markets expected in 2025, led by UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman

GCC – Barceló Hotel Group, the leading Spanish hospitality company with over 300 properties across 30 countries, announced today at the Arabian Travel Market 2025 the brand’s plans to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its first hotel expected to open by the end of 2025. This highly anticipated debut is a testament to the Group’s long-term expansion strategy in the GCC, where regional demand continues to surge at an unprecedented pace.

The decision to enter Saudi Arabia comes as Barceló Hotel Group experiences a sharp rise in GCC-driven performance across its global portfolio. In 2024, room nights from Gulf countries grew by 10% year-on-year, led by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. That momentum is expected to accelerate significantly in 2025, with a forecasted 47% increase in bookings from the region, bolstered by a rising contribution from Qatar. This year, the United Arab Emirates has entered Barceló Hotel Group’s top 10 source markets across EMEA, underscoring the growing significance of the GCC to the brand’s international footprint.

The Group’s flagship properties in the Middle East, including Barceló Al Jaddaf in Dubai and Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman, continue to lead in market share from GCC travellers. In 2025, demand from Gulf-based guests has soared for international destinations across the portfolio, with Barceló Coconut Island in Thailand posting a 277% increase in revenue compared to 2024. Additionally, Occidental Puerto Banús in Spain saw a 264% jump, while Allegro Agadir in Morocco experienced a remarkable 5,000% growth in revenue, illustrating the brand’s resonance with a globally mobile GCC audience seeking diverse leisure experiences.

With Saudi Arabia undergoing a bold transformation under Vision 2030, Barceló Hotel Group’s entrance aligns with the Kingdom’s ambition to position itself as a global tourism hub. The Group’s presence in the market is expected to support this evolution, while introducing travellers to Barceló’s distinct blend of Spanish hospitality, elevated service, and locally inspired experiences.

Returning to the Arabian Travel Market 2025, José Canals, Managing Director for Middle East, Asia, Mediterranean and North Africa at Barceló Hotel Group, says: “Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is a natural progression for a brand that’s seeing record demand from the Gulf. This is more than a new opening, it’s a long-term investment into one of the world’s most dynamic travel markets. We are excited to bring the Barceló experience to the Kingdom and contribute to its growing appeal among regional and international travellers.”

Barceló Hotel Group continues to deepen its presence across other key GCC markets: In Bahrain, the upcoming Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain is entering its final stages ahead of launch, promising a refined new offering in the heart of the capital. The Group is also on track to open a new property in Oman before the end of 2025.

With over 65,000 rooms worldwide, the group operates under four distinct brands, Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts, and Allegro, each delivering tailored offerings across urban, leisure, and resort experiences. From established favourites to emerging destinations, the Group’s growing portfolio reflects a strategic vision rooted in innovation, cultural connection, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and is among the top 30 largest in the world in number of rooms. The group currently has more than 300 4 and 5-star urban and holiday hotels, totalling more than 65,000 rooms across 30 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of the Crestline Hotels & Resorts group, an independent hotel company with 130 establishments. For more information, please visit http://www.barcelo.com/.

