Muscat: BankDhofar, Oman's leading financial institution, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed "Best Bank for Digital Solutions" award by Euromoney, one of the world's most prestigious financial publications. This recognition underscores BankDhofar's commitment to innovation and excellence in digital banking services.

The award recognizes the bank's exceptional efforts in advancing its digital infrastructure, enhancing user experiences, and introducing innovative financial technologies. The bank's digital offerings range from mobile banking apps and online account management to innovative payment solutions and personalized financial advisory services.

Dr. Tariq Taha, Chief Information Officer of BankDhofar, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and stated, "We are honored to receive the 'Best Bank for Digital Solutions' award from Euromoney. This achievement reflects our tireless commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience for our customers. We believe that digital innovation is pivotal to our future success, and we will continue to invest in cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers and drive Oman's financial sector forward."

BankDhofar's digital initiatives includes the user-friendly Mobile Banking App which allow customers to manage their accounts, pay bills, transfer funds, and even invest in a variety of financial products, all from the convenience of their smartphones. BankDhofar also offers a hassle-free online account opening process, enabling new customers to open accounts and access banking services without visiting a physical branch through BankDhofar’s “Intilalqa” App.

The bank's commitment to cybersecurity ensures that each customer’s personal data remains protected, building trust among its clientele, as it continuously listens to customers’ feedback to improve its digital services, tailoring solutions to meet the specific needs of its diverse customer base.

BankDhofar national wide network currently consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Maisarah.

BankDhofar is proud to have been recognized by Euromoney for its efforts in pioneering digital banking solutions in Oman. This accolade reinforces the bank's position as a customer focused bank in the digital banking landscape and underscores its dedication to providing innovative and convenient banking experiences to its customers.