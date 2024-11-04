Muscat - BankDhofar - the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network - has organized a special initiative to raise awareness among its customers about breast cancer prevention methods by providing a mobile screening unit in three branches; Bousher, Al Qurum and Seeb Town, to conduct early detection tests and raise awareness of this global disease. This initiative coincides with the month of October, which is dedicated to raising awareness of breast cancer, in partnership with the Oman Cancer Association.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the Sultanate of Oman. The Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center received approximately 1,145 cases of breast cancer last year. This center provides counseling and genetic testing for all newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. The center also receives patients suspected of having breast cancer at the One-Stop Breast Clinic, with the aim of obtaining a rapid diagnosis and starting treatment as soon as possible in case of confirmation.

Said bin Juma Al Busaidi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at BankDhofar, emphasized that the bank's top priority is to support issues that concern the community, which is why we support initiatives launched by various government and private entities. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the bank supports the initiatives and directions taken by the Oman Cancer Association and other organizations to educate society about this disease and raise awareness about it.

He said: Breast cancer is one of the most common diseases among women in the Sultanate of Oman, which is why the bank takes this cause very seriously by educating customers about the seriousness of the disease and emphasizing the need for early screening, which contributes to a speedy recovery from the disease. He explained that BankDhofar is keen to launch several awareness programs and initiatives every year, thus reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility initiatives that address the well-being of customers and the entire community.

The civil society organizations, especially the Oman Cancer Association, are making strenuous efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, screening and treatment, especially during the month of October, by organizing a number of activities, initiatives and various events to achieve the desired goal. At the same time, BankDhofar is keen to support such efforts that have a positive impact on the local community.