Muscat, Oman – Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has awarded the main works contract for The Great Escape (TGE) Apartments and the AIDA Phase 1 Villas, to M/s Al Adrak Trading & Contracting LLC one of the country’s most respected construction firms with deep expertise in high-end developments.

This award marks a pivotal step in the delivery of The Great Escape, a unique residential concept set atop the breathtaking cliffs of Muscat. Designed for those seeking both serenity and sophistication, the TGE Apartments and AIDA Phase 1 Villas form the heart of Phase 1, offering uninterrupted views of the sea, direct access to the golf course, and proximity to the planned hotel and wellness centre.

With a long-standing reputation for excellence in Oman’s construction sector, Al Adrak was selected to ensure the highest standards of quality, safety, and delivery. Construction is set to commence immediately, with handover of the TGE Apartments and Villas targeted for Q4 2026.

Part of the larger AIDA masterplan being developed in collaboration with Omran Group, The Great Escape represents Dar Global’s vision for elevated coastal living in the Sultanate. Spanning over 3.5 million sqm, AIDA blends nature, luxury, and lifestyle into one of the region’s most ambitious mixed-use destinations.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

