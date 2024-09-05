Muscat - BankDhofar, the leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, is proud to announce the opening of its new branch in the Wilayat of Thumrait in Dhofar Governorate to meet the daily needs of customers and strengthen its relationship with them.

Through the expansion of its branch network, BankDhofar also seeks to support government initiatives to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to care for citizens who possess high capabilities and competencies and provide them with job opportunities in private sector establishments, in addition to supporting small and medium enterprises by providing them with financial support and economic consultations that help them grow their enterprises.

By opening this branch, BankDhofar provides its services to all segments of society, including children, youth, ladies and minors, holders of Al-Rifaa and Al Riadah cards, tourists and visitors due to its possession of heritage components and the frankincense tree, which makes it a tourist destination throughout the year. This branch also serves visitors coming to Dhofar Governorate, especially in the fall season, due to its location on the main roads that connect the coastal states to various other governorates.

The opening ceremony of the Thumrait branch was under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Maawali, Wali of Thumrait.

With the opening of this branch, the number of branches of BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic Bank reaches 127 branches distributed across the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. BankDhofar is the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of the number of branches. In addition to more than 360 ATMs and CDMs that operate 24/7.

BankDhofar is committed to keeping pace with various digital developments through massive investment in technology, adopting innovative strategies to improve customer experience, simplifying operations, and providing a comprehensive range of digital services. The bank offers a wide range of features through its mobile application that allow customers to manage their accounts and stay informed of their financial activities easily at any time and place, such as paying bills and instant money transfers, whether inside or outside the Sultanate of Oman.