MUSCAT: Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening financial literacy across the Sultanate, BankDhofar has launched “Khutwa”, a new digital learning program designed for students in grades 11 and 12. The initiative aims to equip young people with essential financial skills, empowering them to manage their personal finances responsibly and build resilience against future economic challenges.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance—represented by the National Program for Financial Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidama)—the program is part of the national financial literacy enhancement framework. Several government entities are also participating, including the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development; and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, represented by the Youth Center.

Khutwa provides students with access to a rich suite of training modules and interactive courses that span key aspects of the financial sector. Topics range from the fundamentals of money management, online payments, loans, and insurance products, to investment principles, future financial planning, and an introduction to digital currencies.

Dr. Khalid bin Salem Al Hadhami, Head of Human Resources Group at BankDhofar, emphasized that the program underscores the bank’s long-standing commitment to promoting financial literacy among youth. He noted that Khutwa leverages digital self-learning tools to deliver knowledge and skills that enable students to make informed and confident financial decisions.

“We believe that investing in young people is vital to preparing an aware and capable generation—one that can contribute to sustainable economic development. This initiative is a key step toward building a more stable and prosperous society,” he stated.

The launch of Khutwa builds on BankDhofar’s broader efforts to raise financial awareness across all segments of the community. Last year, the bank introduced the Financial Literacy Podcast in partnership with Hala FM, covering essential topics such as fraud prevention, investment basics, saving, and personal financial planning. The podcast will continue in the coming months with new episodes offering educational content on a variety of financial issues.

Additionally, BankDhofar has developed specialized online platforms to support small and medium enterprises and organized open days for school students to reinforce financial literacy concepts. These outreach activities support the bank’s mission to enhance financial inclusion and empower individuals to make sound financial choices aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.