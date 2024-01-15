MUSCAT: BankDhofar, at the forefront of innovation in Oman's banking and financial services landscape, is dedicated to fostering sustainable growth for its customers through a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge financial solutions offered by its Investment Banking Division.

Comprised of a dynamic team of market-savvy professionals boasting leading-edge industry expertise, analytical acumen and compelling communication skills, the Investment Banking excels in assisting clients in realizing their capital-raising objectives, M&A goals, investment funds & portfolio management and other strategic milestones. The division's consistent success is underscored by its continuously expanding and diverse client base, encompassing startups to well-established corporations and inclusive of public and government sector organizations.

Demonstrating strategic proficiency in the structuring of project finance, the Investment Banking unit is widely acknowledged for its keen understanding of client needs. Leveraging its robust relationships with local and regional banks, the division adeptly arranges project finance and syndicated loans.

Crucial to its success is the ability to harness the formidable in-house network and professional expertise of its sister departments, collectively reinforcing BankDhofar's dominant presence in Oman's financial services sector. This seamless and integrated support empowers BankDhofar to provide best-of-breed financial solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its clients— all within challenging timeframes and cost commitments.

Noteworthy among these offerings is the Corporate Finance department, renowned for its cutting-edge solutions in equity and debt capital markets, covering mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, equity placements, and various corporate finance needs. Insights and inputs from corporate finance are instrumental in identifying ideal buyers, partners, or targets for client business interests. Additionally, their expertise is harnessed to support client funding requirements for debt and equity through the creation of optimal structures in a timely and efficient manner.

Further enriching the capabilities of the Investment Banking Division is the Asset Management Department, recognized for effectively managing client assets in a productive, profitable and sustainable manner. We offer a comprehensive suite differentiated services including investment funds management, discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management and fund administration. Our focus products include money market, fixed income, real estate, equities and alternative assets. We provide attractive products to achieve investors’ focus returns in both conventional and Shariah compliant investment strategies

As per Faisal Hamed Sulaiman Al Wahaibi, Chief Government Banking & Investment Banking Officer: “BankDhofar is unmatched in the delivery of strategic financial advisory services, as the Investment Banking unit adeptly guides clients through the intricate landscapes of mergers, acquisitions, capital-raising initiatives and investment management. Within the Corporate Finance Advisory Division, we skillfully orchestrate comprehensive solutions in both equity and debt capital markets. Our expertise spans mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, equity placements and various other corporate finance requirements.”

He further added: “BankDhofar's investment banking arm, driven by an unwavering commitment to client-centric precision, stands as a beacon of financial ingenuity.”