Muscat: BankDhofar, a pioneer in providing innovative financial solutions, proudly introduces Visa Signature Credit Card. This premium credit card is designed to cater to the needs of its esteemed priority bank clients, offering an array of exclusive benefits and privileges.

BankDhofar's Visa Signature Card is more than just a card; it's a statement of luxury and a commitment to providing customers with an unparalleled banking experience. Key features which make this credit card stand out:

Exceptional Rewards: Cardholders will have access to an exceptional rewards program, with a remarkable 1.68% value back on international purchases and 1.12% on transactions made in Oman. Customers can earn points on every purchase, and redeem them for a variety of options, including travel, shopping, and more.

Global Concierge: Cardholders can experience the freedom to shop and travel internationally. The Credit Card, is widely accepted at millions of locations worldwide while enjoying the convenience of concierge services to assist with travel arrangements, dining reservations, and exclusive event access.

Luxury Benefits: The card transforms travel experiences with 12 complimentary lounge access passes to over 1000+ airport lounges worldwide through the LoungeKey program

Enhanced Security: BankDhofar prioritizes the security of our cardholders. The Visa Signature Credit Card is equipped with advanced security features, including EMV chip technology, providing peace of mind for every transaction.

Dedicated Support: Our Visa Signature cardholders enjoy priority customer support to address inquiries and concerns promptly. BankDhofar is committed to ensuring a seamless and personalized banking experience for each valued customer.

To apply simply walk in to any of the 100+ branches located closer to you visit www.bankdhofar.com/cards/