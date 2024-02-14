Muscat: Within its ongoing efforts to ensure convenient banking experience for its customers, BankDhofar is pleased to announce adding new features to its “Intilaqa” application for opening various savings accounts, as Omanis and residents alike can now open a Savings Account, Children’s Account, and a High Yield Account at BankDhofar. Immediately by downloading the “Intilaqa” application, available at both Google Play and App Store, with few simple and easy steps their account will be active and can perform their banking transactions in a fast, easy and secure way.

BankDhofar realizes the importance of speed and simplicity, and with the new features customers can not only open their children’s account but also can enjoy the convenience of opening a saving account and a high yield saving account and perform banking anytime securely via their mobile phones, while maintaining the highest standards of security

BankDhofar's pioneering digital banking solutions also meet customers' diverse needs and transform the way they interact with their financial resources, with a commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological developments.

On the other hand; BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking App boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making navigation a breeze. Whether customers are checking their account balance, transferring funds, or paying bills, it is crafted to assist them in managing their finances through a simple and straightforward process. Additionally, with “Intalaqa” app for digital onboarding, customers can open their accounts securely and swiftly, right from the comfort of their homes, and get their debit Cards delivered up to their door step This paperless and hassle-free method enables users to complete the entire onboarding process with just a few clicks.

BankDhofar's digital banking solutions are a testament to the institution's continuous efforts to drive technological progress and enhance customer satisfaction. The Bank remains committed to pioneering cutting-edge financial services that empower customers and elevate their banking journey.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 112 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 320 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.