Muscat: BankDhofar, one of the leading banks in the Sultanate of Oman, reaffirms its commitment to financial inclusion and women's empowerment with the Ladies Banking. This comprehensive suite of banking products and services caters specifically to the needs of female customers, providing them with the tools and resources to manage their finances confidently and achieve their financial goals.

Ladies Banking by BankDhofar offers a convenient and secure banking experience. Women can enjoy easy and secure banking as they can manage finances from anywhere, anytime through ATMs, internet banking, and the user-friendly mobile app. designed to help women save more and spend on favorable terms. The Ladies banking offers a stylish debit card with unique benefits. The customers will also gain access to exclusive offers on credit cards, including rewards, discounts at partner merchants, and exciting privileges that enhance their lifestyle.

Customers can open the ladies account via our “Intilaqa” App or can visit one of the bank's more than 120 branches conveniently located throughout the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. In addition to the Ladies account, BankDhofar offers various savings accounts such as; Children, Youth, Minor, High Yield and Recurring Deposit savings accounts.

BankDhofar recognizes the significant role women play in Oman's economy and society. Ladies Banking reflects the bank's dedication to supporting women on their financial journeys by providing them with the resources and guidance they need to achieve financial independence and success.

BankDhofar has recently expanded its branches network in different locations in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman to reach a wider range of customers and provide them with the banking services they need. The number of branches reached more than 120, and the number of devices (ATM, cash deposit, multi-use devices and multi-service interactive devices) increased to reach more than 350 devices.

To learn more, check out BankDhofar pages on social media: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar), or visit the official website www.BankDhofar.com or contact the call center 24/7 on (+968) 24791111 for inquiries.