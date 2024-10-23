Ahead of NIO’s global 10th anniversary, the premium smart electric vehicle brand expands into the MENA region, with UAE as the initial market

The first NIO House in MENA will open in Abu Dhabi later this year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: NIO, a pioneer in the premium smart electric vehicle market, has announced the introduction of EL8, its smart electric flagship SUV to the United Arab Emirates, the first market for the brand in the region, following the formation announcement of NIO MENA, a joint venture with its strategic Abu Dhabi-based partner, CYVN Holdings, earlier this month.

Founded in November 2014, NIO has rapidly established itself as a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle market, growing a network of users, employees, and investors worldwide. NIO currently serves over 598,000 users across China and Europe. In 2023 alone, more than 107,000 new users joined the NIO community, reflecting the brand's growing influence and leadership in the electric vehicle sector.

Mohammed Maktari, Chief Executive Officer of NIO MENA, shared his excitement for the launch, stating: “As we introduce NIO and EL8 in the UAE, we embark on a new journey towards shaping a brighter, more sustainable future together with our users. This launch is a testament to our mission, ‘Blue Sky Coming,’ and a reflection of NIO’s commitment to delivering innovative technology and exceptional user experiences. The UAE is a hub of progress, making it the ideal place to begin our expansion in the MENA region. With our premium smart electric vehicles, we aim to redefine the future of mobility here and inspire a new era of environmentally conscious innovation.”

Sustainability at the wheel

NIO is at the forefront of the sustainable vehicle movement, committed to producing zero-emission electric vehicles that reduce human reliance on fossil fuels, thereby contributing to a cleaner environment. The company's groundbreaking battery-swapping technology minimizes waste and promotes resource efficiency by extending the lifespan of batteries.

Furthermore, NIO is actively working on renewable energy solutions to power its infrastructure, ensuring its commitment to sustainability extends beyond the vehicles themselves. Through its Clean Parks initiative, NIO collaborates with renowned organizations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to support global natural conservation.

Redefining technology and comfort in driving experiences

With their own research and development capabilities, NIO has developed NIO Full Stack – a collection of 12 technology domains. With over 11,000 employees working in R&D, NIO has collectively filed over 9,100 patents globally.

All NIO vehicles are equipped with SkyOS, a platform that manages a range of vehicle functions, from autonomous driving and smart cabins to connectivity and digital cockpits. SkyOS allows seamless integration across various systems, creating a unified driving experience. A part of the advanced in-car technologies is NOMI, an in-built AI system designed to enhance the driving experience. NOMI listens, thinks, and understands, transforming the car from a machine into a thoughtful companion.

A true digital powerhouse, NIO’s intelligent Banyan system enables all the smart functionality and is constantly refreshing the rich content features through over-the-air (OTA) updates. NIO ADAM supercomputing – the most powerful, mass-produced mobile computing platform to date with 1,016 TOPS – is the brain of every NIO, while Aquila Super Sensing is the eye, responsible for obtaining a wealth of useful and reassuring driving information. Using NIO’s full-stack technology algorithms, Aquila processes data from 33 cameras and sensors to offer a complete picture of the dynamic environment around the vehicle. NIO models also benefit from the industry’s furthest-detecting mass-product LiDAR. The 1,550 nm LiDAR can reach a maximum detection distance of 500 meters, equivalent to the length of five football pitches. 8 MP high-resolution cameras see further with finer detail, detecting vehicles 680 meters away, pedestrians 220 meters away, and traffic furniture such as cones 160 meters away. These technologies redefine the standards of intelligent driving sensing systems on production model cars.

In addition, NIO Power, an innovative smart power service solution, addresses range anxiety by allowing users to use NIO’s ground-breaking battery swap technology, where batteries can be replaced in as little as three minutes. These game-changing Power Swap Stations will be introduced in key locations across the UAE over the coming months, providing drivers with a charging solution that is as fast as refueling. NIO also offers NIO Power Home chargers, offering users the ultimate home charging experience.

Users at the heart of the journey

As a User Enterprise, NIO aims to foster a community for users to grow together. Its user-centric approach, both on and offline includes the NIO App, NIO Life and NIO House.

The NIO App, available from launch, is a digital hub for car-related services like remote control, air conditioning pre-cooling, charging and maintenance, as well as share car ownership experiences.

NIO's original lifestyle brand, NIO Life, offers a wide range of products that cater to the community's needs, aiming to create a unique sense of belonging for NIO users. NIO Life focuses on using sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices to align with NIO’s mission of a greener future, whilst being driven by design.

Opening later this year, the first NIO House in the MENA region will be located in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. A living room for NIO users and friends, NIO House reimagines the showroom experience as a hub for the user community to gather, share and experience memorable moments together. The local community will be able to attend activities and events, relax in the NIO Café and purchase products from NIO Life.

NIO EL8 – a smart, safe, and sustainable SUV for the UAE

NIO EL8 has arrived in the UAE and is the brand's most advanced and luxurious flagship six-seat flagship SUV, blending intelligent technology, sustainable design, and powerful performance. Befitting its luxury positioning, EL8 is the pinnacle of refinement and comfort, suitable for business, families and individuals.

Sustainability is central to EL8’s design. Inside, EL8 features sustainable rattan, soybean foam seat cushions, and a roof headlining made from the world’s first plant-based woven suede, created using sugar cane and castor oil.

EL8’s intelligent and reassuring all-wheel-drive system employs 180 kW (Front) SiC permanent magnet and 300 kW (Rear) induction motors with the world’s first dual three-phase topology inverter to improve peak performance and reliability. Delivering 850 Nm of torque, 0-100km/h is swiftly achieved in just 4.1 seconds. Its Long Range (100 kWh) swappable battery can achieve a range of up to 510 km WLTP.

EL8’s elegant exterior blends signature NIO design features such as the Double Dash front lights, X-Bar front and full-width taillights with progressive innovations. EL8’s signature straight, full-length shoulder line delivers a confident profile. Flush windows, fender-integrated cameras, 'invisible' roof rails, invisible turn signals, and hidden front and rear wipers ensure EL8’s sleek and efficient silhouette is a standout in the premium SUV segment.

The cabin environment is further enhanced by NIO’s in-car fragrance system. The EL8 debuts ‘Forest’, a new sensory experience that brings the enduring freshness of the woodland inside. Senses are further stirred by the 174 LED ambient waterfall lighting and 23-speaker, 7.1.4 enhanced and immersive 2,300 W surround sound system. It features Dirac Pro and Dolby Atmos technologies to achieve richer, balanced, and more dynamic sounds.

EL8 is available in five sky-themed exterior colors and three earth-inspired Nappa leather interior choices, with standard Premium Comfort Package (first and second row hot stone massage function, second row ventilated seats). Options include vibrant 21” or forged 22” wheels, orange painted Brembo brake calipers, electrically deployable towbar and NOMI Mate. EL8 is available now from AED 359,900.

Joining the NIO line-up in the UAE soon; EC6, a premium mid-size coupe SUV, and ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan.

Users in the UAE can now experience, test drive and order NIO EL8, as well as preview NIO ET5 and EC6 models, at Mall of the Emirates (17th October to 6th November) and Yas Mall (17th October to 12th November). For more information and to book a test drive, please visit: https://www.nio.com/.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa division of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. The division was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, an investment holding company, owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company operates under two key brands: NIO and ONVO. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,100+ patents by June 2024 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

