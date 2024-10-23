Focus on lowering operating costs and improving fuel consumption

Tool helps fleet customers to optimize their tire strategy

Continental has unveiled the latest upgrade of its proven LODC simulation tool, which has now been specially tailored to the requirements of the aftermarket. This upgrade reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to offering not only cutting-edge products, but also bespoke digital solutions designed to greatly increase added value for the customer. "Our innovative Lowest Overall Driving Costs (LODC) consultancy approach aims to offer our customers significant added value by providing comprehensive after-sales advice," says Frank Eckelmann, Head of International Fleet Business EMEA at Continental. The core idea behind the LODC concept is to develop a made-to-measure combination of products, services and solutions through detailed analyses using the simulation tool. "Not only does this approach help to minimize our customers’ costs, it also lays the foundation for a long-lasting and successful partnership," Eckelmann continues.

Focusing on the benefits to the customer: increasing efficiency and lowering costs

As well as the impact of VECTO, which the previous version of the LODC tool already simulated accurately, the new version broadens its scope to cover additional factors that play a major role for the aftermarket: the lowering of operating costs and reduction of fuel consumption. This enables fleet customers to optimize their tire strategy with the help of precise simulations and thereby achieve substantial savings. "Our customers face the daily challenge of running their fleets as efficiently and economically as possible," remarks Eckelmann. "The enhanced version of our simulation tool doesn’t just make it easier for them to select the right tires, it significantly reduces their operating costs too. Our goal is to offer comprehensive advice and help our customers make their business processes sustainable."

Comprehensive advice for sustainable success

The sales team at Continental is now able to offer fleet customers even more tailored advice with the enhanced LODC simulation tool. It helps to identify the optimum tires for specific operating conditions and forecast their impact on fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Thanks to the ContiLifeCycle concept and the various digital solutions available, such as ContiConnect, customers can minimize their fleet’s total operating costs at the same time as improving their environmental footprint.

"We respond to our customers’ requirements with innovative solutions and a comprehensive service approach," underlines Frank Eckelmann. "Our goal is to utilize digital tools and our consultancy concept to assist fleet customers in their day-to-day operations – with the aim of making a significant contribution to achieving the LODC target. This makes them more competitive and ensures both economic success and greater sustainability in the long term."

A complete package of products and solutions

The upgrade to the simulation tool exemplifies Continental’s approach of thinking beyond purely its products and developing integrated solutions that meet customers’ specific requirements. By enhancing its service offering in this way, Continental is positioning itself as a reliable partner for the aftermarket, who understands its customers’ needs and helps them to remain successful in the marketplace.